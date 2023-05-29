Myall Coast Radio receives technology know-how boost

TECHNOLOGY outpaces even the most well-equipped media setups, and there is always more to learn and do, as the volunteers at Myall Coast Radio discovered in Tea Gardens on Wednesday, 24 May.

The training came as part of a government grant, through the Community Media Training Organisation, and was delivered primarily to ensure that community-minded radio stations can stay up to speed on the rapidly changing technological situation.



“The technology in broadcasting has transformed entirely, and we need to be kept abreast of the software and hardware in use at the radio these days,” Chris Lock, MC Radio Committee member, and past President, told NOTA.

Chris would know, having worked as a broadcast engineer himself, back in the days when it was all run by the Postmaster General’s office.

Training facilitator Brock Martens of Brave Tech, on the Central Coast, brought his wealth of knowledge and experience as a broadcast engineer and IT specialist, who develops and upgrades commercial and community stations and transmitters.

“Brock is a good teacher, and we are learning a lot, always more to pick up,” said Ian Nylander, one of the volunteer presenters, and woodworking hobbyist.

“The biggest problem faced these days is cyber-security concerns, especially since everything is computerised now,” Mr Martens told the volunteers.

“Ransomware, spyware, malware – they can all get it through the wrong click of an unsolicited email, and scammers are very good at disguising their work as legitimate-looking.”

With a view to making Myall Coast Radio into more of a staple for the community, the Committee will continue to look into the best ways to develop the platform and its delivery to people on and around the Myall Coast.

By Thomas O’KEEFE