Myall Coast rallies to protest wind farm concept

HUNDREDS of locals and visitors to the Myall Coast and its magnificent surrounds rallied at Hawks Nest’s Bennetts Beach on Saturday 18 November to protest a proposal for offshore wind development off the Hunter coast.

The protest, a joint organisational effort from several local community groups, was run with the stated aims to “call on the Australian Government to halt the current Hunter offshore wind turbines project, rescind the area declaration, halt any licensing, and revisit authentic community consultation and place making”.



“This is not about global climate change, nor is it opposing the use of renewable energy, and the rally organisers invited politicians from all relevant parties and seats, therefore this is apolitical and locally focused,” explained a Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA) spokesperson.

The peaceful multitude marched in stout solidarity from Hawks Nest Community Hall down Booner Street, chanting “Save the Myall Coast”, finishing at the spectacular Bennetts Beach lookout to hear from community and political representatives.

HNTGPA President Bruce Murray implored the need for new public consultation, claiming the original consultation period was “surreptitious, certainly very quiet”.

Mr Murray also expressed concerns over impacts to the rare and endangered Gould’s Petrel, claiming that the species’ “only nesting spot in the world will be separated from their feeding areas by 300 turbines taller than Yaccaba” if the government pushes forward with their proposal for an offshore wind farm off the Hunter coast.

Worimi Custodian Tracey Kerr stressed the right of First Nations and non-First Nations people alike to “know what the plans are”.

“The Government must give us the information to make informed decisions,” Ms Kerr said.

Pindimar-Bundabah Community Association President Vivien Panhuber underscored the presence of “two Marine Parks: one State, one Federal, right next to the proposed wind farm zone,” and echoed the call for better consultation.

Protesters then created the outlines of two iconic local species they say are at risk, a dolphin and Gould’s Petrel, upon the Bennetts Beach sands.

Although several politicians were invited – including Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, Member for Paterson Merryl Swanson, Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, and MidCoast Councillors – they all declined to attend.

State MP Kate Washington, who was in Tea Gardens for a separate meeting the same day, stated, “The declaration and approval process of the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone, or any future proposals, is the responsibility of the Commonwealth Government.

“To date, there has not been any wind farm proposal submitted, considered or approved.

“I met with residents (on Saturday) about issues affecting our community which relate directly to the NSW Government, where impacts are already being experienced and facts are known; meetings planned prior to the rally and squeezed in on a Saturday, otherwise they wouldn’t have been possible until next year.”

Federal Member for Lyne, Dr Gillespie MP was the only government representative, from any level, to appear, and spoke about the “unsustainable, uneconomical, un-environmental impacts” of “one of the stupidest decisions to have crossed our paths in decades”.

The Federal Government is currently beginning the process of assessing Feasibility Licence applications from offshore wind developers interested in exploring the possibility of building an offshore wind farm in the Hunter zone.

Despite sizeable community opposition, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water say the waters off the Hunter coast are ideal for offshore wind development due to strong and consistent winds, strong grid connections associated with the existing coal fired power stations, proximity to areas of high electricity demand from population centres and heavy industry such as the Tomago smelter and the potential to support infrastructure via the Port of Newcastle.

The area is also adjacent to the NSW Government’s proposed Hunter Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.

The Hunter offshore wind area, which covers an area of 1,854km2, was declared by the Federal Government in July, and is 20km offshore from Port Stephens, 35km from the Central Coast and 54km from Norah Head.

According to the Federal Government, communities were consulted during a 65-day public consultation process on the proposed Hunter area that took place from 23 February to 28 April 2023.

Information sessions were held in Wamberal, Doyalson, Swansea, Newcastle City, Merewether, Hawks Nest and Nelson Bay from 6 March to 9 March 2023.

Following consultation, the offshore wind zone was moved further out to sea and was significantly reduced in size.

According to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the declared zone “avoids significant environmental areas including marine parks, the Shelf Rocky Reef Key Ecological Feature and a biologically important area for the Gould’s Petrel around Cabbage Tree Island”.

Feasibility licence applications for offshore wind development in the Hunter zone were open from 8 August 2023 to 14 November 2023.

The Offshore Infrastructure Registrar leads assessment of all applications against criteria set out in the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Regulations 2022 and makes recommendations to the Minister.

Find out more about the licence application process at https://www.nopta.gov.au/offshoreregistrar.html.

By Thomas O’KEEFE