Myall Coast Reviver sites report high demand this holiday season

FATIGUE is one of the three biggest killers on New South Wales roads

Since 1990, Driver Reviver sites have operated nationally to give the travelling public the opportunity to rest and have a break on long-haul journeys.



The Free Cuppa is an incentive program to encourage drivers to ‘Stop, Revive, Survive’.

Driver Reviver services operate during peak times on the major arterial roads across our state.

Within our local area, there are two such venues, both about half way between Tea Gardens and Bulahdelah.

The north bound traffic is served at Nerong Waterholes, operated by the Booral Rural Fire Service.

Almost directly across from this is the Browns Flat rest stop, operated by the Bulahdelah Lions Club, which services the south bound traffic.

Bulahdelah Lions Club President and coordinator of the Browns Flat Driver Reviver site, Judy Dixon, told Myall Coast NOTA that the demand had been “flat out”.

“We can only man this for so many hours and there is a demand outside what we can offer so we are looking for more volunteers to assist them in this worthwhile project,” said Mrs Dixon.

“Our aim is to pull people off the road and give them a bit of a break, and in doing so, save lives.”

The scheme offers much more than a simple cuppa.

Team member Helen Dafner told Myall Coast NOTA, “Our aim is to ensure that people arrive at their destination alive.

“Recently we had a family that had been driving all night from Brisbane and they were obviously very tired so we said ‘have a rest and we’ll come and wake you in a couple of hours’,” said Ms Dafner.

To find Driver Reviver sites for your journey, visit www.driverreviver.com.au/driver-reviver-sites/?state=NSW

The scheme operates nationally so you can find out about Driver Reviver sites in other states as well.

By John SAHYOUN