Myall Koala Environment Group volunteers celebrate a busy year

NINETEEN environment volunteers celebrated the end of a very productive 2022 with a Christmas party on the banks of the Myall River in Tea Gardens.

It was a chance for them to catch up and share finger food prepared by Lynda and Glen Stephenson of the Seagrass Café and to look back on a busy year.



President of the Myall Koala Environment Group (MKEG) Richard Streamer thanked all the volunteers and the committee members who were the main drivers for events over this year.

Highlights included a stall at The Seniors Festival in Hawks Nest, sponsorship of the Galleries in The Gardens art exhibition, a special wildlife display in Tea Gardens Library and local community information session arranged with Dr Ryan Witt, a Newcastle University scientist, to talk about his research on using drones to locate wildlife, especially koalas.

The group also gave a talk at a Red Cross luncheon celebrating women warriors, speaking about the women who started the MKEG in 1989.

Free food trees for koalas were given away on a number of occasions and locations including the Hunter Providore shop, Pindimar Market Day and at the annual Easter stall in Hawks Nest.

Thanks were also given to the Bitou Busters who worked more than 200 hours at The Anchorage,

The Boulevarde and Moira Parade removing weeds and rubbish that destroys habitat for native animals.

The president also gave special thanks to Ann Woods, Trish Blair and Sharon Taylor for their work

collecting data for the National Parks and MidCoast Council on the endangered little terns and pied

oystercatchers breeding on the sand mound at Winda Woppa and Corrie Island.

Richard wished everyone a happy festive season and foreshadowed “some exciting plans” for 2023.

By Adrienne INGRAM