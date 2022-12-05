Myall Masters Back in Tea Gardens Pool

AFTER numerous delays, Myall Masters has been assured by MidCoast Council that it’s all systems go to commence regular Monday afternoon training sessions on Monday 12 December.

The Tea Gardens Pool is usually open for the commencement of the September/October school holidays.

Due to unfinished upgrades being made to the pool, this starting date was pushed back until the weekend of 5 November.

As work still was not completed by this date, Myall Masters were informed they could program their training schedule to commence on Monday 28 November.

Again deadlines were not met by Council and contractors and the club has now been assured by Council that they will be able to commence their long-awaited training sessions on Monday 12 December.

Chris Dunning, Publicity Officer, Myall Masters told News Of The Area, “To compensate for the lack of availability of our pool for over two months, Leon Bobako our Club President has been busy organising car pools and training sessions at Lakeside Aquatic Centre Raymond Terrace for those eager members who are able to travel down to Raymond Terrace on a Monday afternoon.”

The annual Myall Masters Swimming Carnival is scheduled for Saturday 11 February.

“All members will need to commit to the small window of training we will have left, once back in Tea Gardens Pool, to be ready for this very popular event on the NSW Masters calendar,” Chris said.

Once back in Tea Gardens Pool, training sessions will be on Monday and Friday evenings at 5.00pm and on Wednesday mornings from 8.30am – 9.30am.

These sessions are led by qualified coaches who volunteer their time and tailor programs to cater to all fitness and skill levels.

“A culture of ‘Fun, Fitness and Friendship’ is nurtured,” Chris said.

“New members are always welcome.

“If you are considering joining our group a come-and-try session is available.

“Please contact Club President Leon Babako on 0438 337 349 or our Club Secretary Ann O’Brien on 0428 402 931.

“All members are looking forward to making a long awaited splash in Tea Gardens Pool on Monday 12 December!”