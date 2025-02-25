Myall Masters host major swim meet in Tea Gardens



THE Myall Masters Swimming Club held their annual carnival at home in the Tea Gardens pool on Saturday 15 February.

While a dreary grey sky slowly cleared, swimmers from 27 clubs from across NSW swarmed poolside to test their mettle at an event that has become one of the most popular Masters swim meets in NSW.

“We had a record number of 174 entries, and a great day, with weather that was kind to us,” Club Captain Shane O’Connor told NOTA.

“Our newest members Sally Hunter, Sharon Carroll, Carolyn Jefferies and Walt Hannibal had excellent debuts, with each performing well in their individual events.

“Sharon took out two firsts in her age-group (50-54) and Walt finished overall third in his age group (65-69), while Tracey Rochester was outstanding in her first competitive butterfly swim, one of four butterfliers demonstrating the improving technical skills of our swimmers this year.”

Luke Rochester (25-29 age group) and Leon Bobako (75-79 age group) each won all four of their events, granting them both the title of ‘Overall Men’s Champion’ in their respective age groups.

Christine Sefton and Jo Collins both won three of their four events and came second in their fourth events, with Jo also finishing first in her respective age group (65-69).

Both Myall men’s relay teams won first place in their age groups in the 4x50metre Relays, and the two Myall women’s relay teams came first and third in their age groups.

The Myall Masters finished third overall, being pipped at the post by Maitland (first) and Warringah (second).

“A well-deserved thank you to the pool staff, under the supervision of Cathy Haynes, who had the pool and surrounds in tip top condition for the day and to the Lions Club who once again provided a delicious BBQ for all involved,” said Shane.

On hand, by request, was the legendary Tea Gardens Lions BBQ team, who kept the swimmers well fed throughout the day.

“The planning and follow-through undertaken by Steve Rees as Meet Director set the scene for yet another successful Myall Masters Carnival,” added Leon Bobako.

“Our new Club Captain Shane O’Connor did a great job in his first year, keeping swimmers motivated and ready for their events.

“The support of helpers Friday evening, pre- and post-Saturday’s event, plus during the meet, added up to great team work and a friendly atmosphere that prevailed over the weekend, while the attitude, focus and results achieved from all competitors is a testament to the efforts of our Head Coach Sharon Taylor and the dedication of all our squad members is to be commended.”

Many visiting swimmers commented that the Myall Masters meet is the highlight of their swimming calendar.

They return every year to enjoy the friendly atmosphere and the country hospitality.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

