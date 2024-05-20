Myall Park Croquet Club raises money for medical research



THE CUPPA for Cancer morning tea was held by the Myall Park Croquet Club at their lawns and clubhouse on Monday 6 May, raising money not just for cancer, but research into many medical fields.

Ella Sansom, the Cuppa’s organiser for the last fourteen years, was thrilled to see over 40 croquet members, family, and guests from other clubs – including Ladies Golfers, Myall River VIEW, and Wednesday Mah Jong – come out to give to the cause.



The early morning rain even relented for a short while, allowing a spectacular backdrop of thunderheads as everyone enjoyed an awesome array of lovingly home-made sandwiches, cakes and desserts, while donating to the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HRMI) at John Hunter Hospital.

While the event had previously supported solely cancer research, the Croquet Club wanted to share the donations with other medical research causes.

“We have male and female players, and everyone has been touched by cancer’s effects directly or indirectly, but there are many other areas of vital medical research that need help, so we want to help out all patients,” Ella told NOTA.

“Our cooks and helpers have spent many hours cooking and baking at home, and we also just sold 84 sausage rolls to local businesses.

“Preparation takes a couple of months, but it is a labour of love.”

The croquet courts were finally getting the water they desperately needed all summer, and, thankfully, no flooding, as this part of Hawks Nest is very sandy beneath the surface.

The troubled watering system was finally fixed not too long ago, although it had suffered another, minor electrical problem in the heavy rain, which has since been addressed.

Everyone waited with bated breath for the concluding raffle, and, afterwards, some gung-ho croquet players armed themselves with mallets to take advantage of the rain’s retreat and jump out onto the lawns to swing a few hoops.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

