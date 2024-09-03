Myall River Hawks storm semi-finals





THE Myall River Hawks enjoyed another successful weekend, this time in the early spring sunshine, with three big away games played on Saturday 30 August.

The Hawks U-13s travelled to West Wallsend to play Swansea for the second time in as many weeks.

Last week’s home game was a heavy hitter, leaving Swansea with several game-stopping injuries in a big Hawks victory.

Despite their best attempts, nothing could stop the Hawks from running away with another ‘mercy rule’ win, this time 60-0.

Kyzaiah performed particularly well, scoring five tries.

This victory takes the U13s directly into the Grand Final of their competition, which will be played on Saturday 14 September, giving the Hawks a week off while their opponents battle it out to play them.

The U15s Girls Tackle and U16s Boys Tackle teams travelled together to Singleton.

The U16s had lost some key players to illness, leaving their on-field numbers depleted, a fact reflected in their loss on the day by a single try.

Despite the loss, the U16s will play once more for a Grand Final berth this weekend.

The U15s girls, who have performed brilliantly all season, went up against an undefeated Muswellbrook team.

The Hawks girls broke the Rams’ undefeated record, beating them 28-14 and booking a direct ride into the Grand Final.

The U15s tries were scored by Alinka, Claire and Jaydah, with Claire converting all tries.

By Thomas O’KEEFE