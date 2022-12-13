Myall River VIEW Club finish year on a high

MYALL River VIEW Club met last Friday for their last meeting of the year at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

The ladies had tremendous fun while Jomeca entertained the group with her beautiful voice singing Christmas carols.

“The club finished on a good note with supporting our seven Learning for Life students until 2025,” said Cheryl Milburn, Myall River VIEW Club.

“It is hard work and commitment on behalf of the club’s members to raise funds to reach this goal.

“We wish the community a very Happy Christmas and healthy New Year and we thank you for your support.”

