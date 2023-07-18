Myall River VIEW Club marks anniversary with ‘Christmas in July’

THE Myall River Voice, Interests and Education of Women Club (VIEW) marked it’s 26th Anniversary at the Tea Gardens Grange Clubhouse on Friday, 14 July.

More than 80 members congregated, including those of sister clubs at Tilligerry, Maitland, Gloucester and Cessnock, as well as guests from the local Red Cross and RSL Sub-Branch, to mark the occasion with a ‘Christmas in July’ fun-filled theme.



Guest speaker and local bush poet, the aptly named Bob Bush, regaled the room with several poems from his renewed compendium “Fair Dinkum Fibs, Facts & Folly”, saying “some of the tales are true, and some could be true”.

His rhyme was clear and hilarious, as the poems covered Santa’s attempt to use a GPS when Rudolph got the flu, mishaps due to pelicans perched upon the Singing Bridge, some sporting misadventures, a moving tale about an auctioned bugle, and the ‘idiot-proof’ washing machine, as well as a mercifully-abridged ‘Man from Snowy River’.

Music was performed by talented local singer, Jomeca, who has lived in the area since early childhood, and now works as an entertainer at weddings and other functions.

Jomeca sang several Christmas-themed songs throughout, a good warm-up for the DJ gig she is due to take up at the Women’s FIFA World Cup in Sydney next week.

The marvellous decorations were by VIEW’s own Sheril Johnson, of Hawks Nest Pharmacy’s koala-logo fame, while all ladies participated in the 100 Club and Tombola raffles of donated hampers.

All proceeds will go to the Smith Family, with which the club has a close connection.

Started way back in the late 1990s, it was a cold, wet winter’s day at the Hawks Nest Golf Club when the inaugural founders, including local advocate for elderly access, Dorothy Thompson (the first vice-president) joined a meeting to start the Myall River area group.

Today the local VIEW looks after several children through several charitable services, more information can be found online at: https://view.org.au/.

By Thomas O’KEEFE