Myall River VIEW Club supports Learning for Life, awards past President

‘LEARNING for Life’ is a proud part of the Myall River VIEW Club’s program, and featured at the Club’s recent monthly meeting, held on Friday, 8 September.

The Myall River branch of VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women), sponsors eight Learning for Life students across the country, and also sends birthday vouchers on each one’s special day.



“There are 14,000 VIEW Club members in Australia in 289 clubs which support almost 1,600 Learning for Life students, helping each child to reach their potential by supporting their education from primary through to post-school studies,” Lois McShane of Myall River VIEW told NOTA.

The local members of Myall River VIEW share proudly in the fact that VIEW is the largest community sponsor of the Learning for Life program.

The long-standing relationship between VIEW and The Smith Family has powered many fundraising and volunteer efforts, led by some impressively active and passionate people.

An individual who has come to embody VIEW’s goals was another central focus of the September meeting, with the presentation to recent past-President Rhonda Jurd of a Certificate of Appreciation from the Club.

“It is a sincere thank-you for all her enthusiasm and tireless efforts to successfully turn fundraising ideas into reality,” current president Hilary Gall told all who were present.

Ms Jurd was a recipient of further honours bestowed upon her from beyond the local VIEW, specifically a ‘Making a Difference Award’ from VIEW National President Marg Woodhouse, on behalf of the National Executive.

Rhonda’s name will henceforth be added to the Honour Roll at the VIEW National Convention in Hobart, later this month.

The Myall River VIEW Club includes women of all ages and backgrounds, is nationwide, non-religious, non-political, with the aim of helping disadvantaged children, and meets on the second Friday of each month at 11am at the Golf Club and always welcomes new members – contact Hilary Gall on 0423 789 986 or Lynne West on 0425 203 544 for further details.

By Thomas O’KEEFE