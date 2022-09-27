Myall U3A Art Exhibition returns after Covid-19 hiatus

THE Myall U3A Art Exhibition will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2 between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm at the Old Library in Hawks Nest (the demountable building adjacent to the Community Hall). It is free of charge and all visitors are welcome.

“We feel so fortunate and delighted to be able to have our traditional October long-weekend Art Exhibition after the lengthy Covid-19 hiatus,” declared an art group member.



“We only realised the true value of getting together on a weekly basis with other like-minded people during the time we were unable to do so.

“The connection, support and camaraderie between group members is invaluable.

“What seemed a bit scary, after not having touched a paint brush since school years, quickly turned into fun and excitement as we explored our creative side.

“Now we thoroughly enjoy challenging ourselves and love stretching our artistic horizons.

“We invite you to pay us a visit and trust that you’ll take as much delight in viewing our artworks as we had producing them.”