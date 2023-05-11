Mylestom Seniors group is inviting new members as it enters its 42nd year

MYLESTOM Seniors Group is celebrating 42 years of service to the local community.

Formed in 1981 under the banner of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association, it kicked off when a local man decided the village would benefit from such a group.



He canvassed the local area to determine interest, and soon had 200 members.

Norma Wood was a foundation member of the group and is still a valued member, enjoying the friendships she’s made over the years.

The purpose of the group was to bring together members of the community, particularly the elderly, with a mission to provide support and social interaction for the ageing population of Mylestom.

The first meetings were held on the river bank and then graduated to the weather shed.

More than 40 years later, the group now meets fortnightly in the Mylestom Hall, and while there’s a wider range of activities these days, its mission remains the same: support for older members of the community and social interaction.

“Community members are certainly brought together through regular meetings, bingo, afternoon teas and sausage sizzles as well as fund-raisers like the Biggest Morning Tea and other coordinated activities like bus trips and outings,” explains Mylestom Seniors coordinator Maureen Heelis.

“This interaction allows older residents to have an active voice and presence in the area as well as enjoying the social benefits.

“Seniors and other community members are involved, supported and valued.”

Sausage sizzles are held from 12.30pm on the first Monday of the month and Meetings are held from 1.30pm on the third Monday of the month, at Mylestom Hall.

“We’d love to see some new faces among our regulars,” says Maureen, “so don’t be shy, you are most welcome to join us and share the fun.”

For more information, phone Maureen on 6655 4424.

By Susan KONTIC