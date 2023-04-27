Nambucca artists VJ Fluxa and Fitzroy Lee to appear at Storyland Music and Art Festival

A NEW festival experience of music, art and story will take place in Coffs Harbour on 20 May 2023 at the Park Beach Reserve.

Known as Storyland, this celebration of creativity will feature world class acts such as the double-Grammy nominated Hiatus Kalyote, Genesis Owusu, Horns of Leroy and Emma Donovan to name just a few.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Storyland goes beyond music and also features an emphasis on film and interactive art installations.

The creative community of the Nambucca Valley has also gained another ‘feather in its cap’ with their very own reggae-dub artist MC Fitzroy Lee and VJ Fluxa performing along with some of the best international touring artists in the world.

Storyland’s massive DJ tent will be known as The Yurt Locker and will be curated by programmer Coco Varma.

It is here where Nambucca Valley based VJ Fluxa will be projecting sci-fi influenced futuristic imagery featuring animation and digital art.

“My visuals are like surreal dreamscapes intended to make people feel like they are entering a new reality,” VJ Fluxa told News Of The Area.

“As well as providing visuals for all of the DJs in the Yurt Locker I will be jumping on the decks and pumping the music for Fitzroy’s sets.”

Storyland is occurring at a very timely juncture for the much loved Jamaican born, Nambucca based broadcaster and musician Fitzroy Lee as he has just released his new album ‘Naked Soul’.

A more upbeat offering than Fitzroy’s earlier release ‘New Roots’, this time the message is about positivity, fairness and equal rights while still putting out a great dance vibe.

“It is a privilege for me as a local artist to be able to bring my music to this amazing new festival of creativity that is Storyland and spread joy and upliftment,” Fitzroy Lee told News Of The Area.

Storyland is a one day event with the gates at the Park Beach Reserve opening at 12:30 pm on 20 May 2023.

Storyland is an 18+ only event and tickets can be purchased by going to

www.storylandmusicfestival.com.au and following the links.

By Mick BIRTLES