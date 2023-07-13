Nambucca Bowling and Community Expo News

SOCIAL women’s bowls has been beautiful in the winter sunshine, and though it’s chilly when the ladies start at 9am, by 9.30 it’s jackets off, sunnies on and enjoy bowling in the terrific conditions.

Recent Thursday results are: J. Cedelland, E. Brown & N. Blackford def A. Paine, D. Mann & P. Fletcher 21-10; J. Haigh, S. Seckold & E. Flemming def A. Reid, M. Duffus & B. Jones 25-12; Sue, M. Smith & P. James def K. Dale, Karen & T. Ryan 24-16.

Last week J. Haigh, T. Ryan & P. James def K. Dale, M. Duffus & S. Seckold 27-8; Sue, C. Davis & K. Liddell def A. Paine, T. Meehan & M. Smith 18-14; A. Duffus, R. Dugdale & M. Montgomery def A. Reid, J. Cedelland & K. Porter 17-15.

Sunday 9th July was a fantastic day at our club, hosting a round of the BPL Cup. We had 7 teams of triples from our own club with a visiting team from Woolgoolga / Coffs Ex Club. This competition is like the Jack Attack Program we have run earlier in the year as a twilight event- but serious! Teams played in two sections, 3 matches of 2 lots of 5 ends in each match. For most teams, a one end tie breaker was needed to pick the winner of every match. Use of the power play in each set was very important to deciding winners as well. After two matches, every team had one win and a loss, so the final games were crucial and brought out some heavy concentration ( easier for some than others) and strategic plays.

We were lucky to get two home teams through to the next round, venue and date still to be decided. Congratulations to the teams of Doug Cedelland, Owen Smith and Neil Duffus, and Peter and Teresa Meehan and Rosemary Dugdale. We hope you can keep it going and make it to the big final at Pine Rivers later in the year!

Also, a reminder of our Community Expo at the club on Sunday August 20th. Stalls will include CWA, the Nambucca Bridge Club, Valley Garden Club, Nambucca Op shop and community garden, our Nambucca Bowls Club, the Macksville Hospital Café and information from Heather, an end of life Doula. More groups will be announced in the following weeks. The kids will also be catered for with Pets and Critters from Bowraville onsite for some cuddles. If there are any local organisations who would like to be involved please leave your details at the club bar.

By Nerida BLACKFORD