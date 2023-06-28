FINALS have been happening at the Nambucca Bowls Club.

It’s been a while since I’ve sent in news from the club, but there has been a lot happening for all our bowlers.

Manor Smith was victorious over Elaine Fleming in the Club Consistency Competition, so that has added to Manor’s count of that title over the years.

Well done Manor.

In the Restricted Singles (for ladies who have played under 7 years) the eventual winner was Rosemary Dugdale, who beat Deb Mann in the final.

Deb has only been playing for a couple of years so she has plenty of time to win that title herself yet.

Deb had defeated Eliza Brown to make it to the final which was a great result for her too.

Last Thursday in Social bowls was a sponsored day by Laverty’s, one of our long term supporters.

The results were: M. Johnson, M. Duffus & E. Flemming def Kath, R. Dugdale & M. Montgomery 25-17; J. Haigh, A. Reid & M. Smith won by the highest margin over K. Dale, A. Power & Karen 24-8; and E. Brown, T. Ryan & P. James def T. Meehan, S. Seckold & Fletch 17-9.

I managed to get out of bed in time to play Sunday social bowls at 9.30, and it was glorious in the sunshine, in great company.

Anyone who’d like a try at bowls is welcome to come down any time and have a go. It’s been terrific to see a number of groups of younger people enjoy a roll up in the winter sunshine over the weekends.

Our club is not just a bowls club.

Many locals enjoy coming down to play cards and mahjong, or to test their knowledge in Wednesday night free Trivia.

BINGO on Wednesday is popular, and club raffles on Wed & Friday nights are fun while you enjoy a meal as well.

Our newly renovated Functions Room is ready for use – come down and check it out for a family, club or group event.

An upcoming event being planned is a Community Expo for local Nambucca Valley clubs and organisations.

The aim is to allow local groups to showcase their activity, promote their organisation, attract new members or volunteers, meet people from other groups, and see what our club has to offer- for meetings, functions and social events.

By Nerida BLACKFORD