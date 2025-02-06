Nambucca Bowls Report



ROYAL Tar last round. The winners were Andrew Power (subbed by Mike James in the last round due to illness), Ken and Adam Rostron, the only team to win all 4 games. Runners up with 3 wins and 39 ends was the Andrew Shearer team, 3rd the Stu Hughes team with 3 wins 38 ends and 4th Peter McRitchie team, 2½ wins 40 ends.

Wed Jan 29 Only 18 Bowlers so there were no prizes and no jackpot awarded but we’ll give the winners their 15 minutes of fame… Stu Thorne, Deb Mann and Mick Boyle; Tom Reynolds, Ken Brown and Bruce Mason; Gary Sloan, Lisa Barry and Peter Dawe.

Fri Jan 31 With a few players up at Iluka, we only had 52 bowlers for Laverty’s Day and their sponsorship allows for double the prizes. Winners were Harry Rauchenberger, Mino Bettanin and Chas Potter and a pairs game of Greg Hines and Andrew Shearer. Second places to Tony Stokes, Terry Snowden, Fred Pope and Ben Ford, Wayne Dargan and Graham Hunt. Third to John McCollom, Peter Dawe, Owen Smith and Jye, Ken Summo and Frank Ronin. The two lucky losers teams … Perry McNally, Bill Marr, Mick Boyle and Mick Targett, Trevor Hannaford and Gary Tierney. Mike James was the Lucky Bowler but not lucky enough to draw his rink for the Jackpot of $4.20

Maurie Roberts Sunday Bowls saw 17 attendees and Lisa, Patto and Wayne were the morning’s winners with Mel, Lee and Jen the Lucky Losers. The Jackpot was not won… next week $95.

The Mixed Pairs draw has been made and Mark has a photo posted, 1st Round this Sunday, 9am.

Pennants commence this Saturday and team sheets are on the board. Players PLEASE tick your names or let the Selectors know you are not available.

By Charles POTTER