Nambucca Community & Arts Centre to Re-Open in Style

THERE is an old saying that goes, ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone’, such was the case over the many months of necessary renovation time that has occurred at the Nambucca Community & Arts Centre in Ridge Street.

A rather underused facility, we missed it when we could not use it.



Well the iconic facility is open for business again and the Nambucca Valley Arts Council (NVAC) has rolled out a very special afternoon of entertainment to celebrate its re-opening.

Commencing at 1:30 pm on the afternoon of Sunday 30 July with Claire Cuthburtson warming up the crowd on her concertina in the foyer, the audience will be treated to an afternoon of collaboration on the grand piano and assorted percussion items by Greg Sheehan and Heather Rose.

Greg Sheehan is one of Australia’s most influential percussionists, widely regarded internationally as an expert in his field.

As a performer, he is significantly represented in the last 5 decades of Australian Contemporary music as a solo artist, a live band member, and a studio musician having played on hundreds of recordings.

For music trivia buffs, Greg started his career as a drummer in the band Blackfeather who had a hit with the song ‘Boppin the Blues’ when he was 17.

Heather Rose is well known and sought after by her peers as a piano player, a singer, songwriter and entertainer.

Recently she has worked with Ian Jefferson of the Opera House Choir, Bruce Matiske, Jade Hurley, The Date Brothers, and Greg Sheehan.

Being so versatile over many genres, in this concert Heather will be doing a concert for the people by the people as in, you can choose a song at ticket purchase time.

Tickets can be purchased at the Stinger Gallery or at the door of the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre or online by going to www.eventbrite.com.au.

Prices are $25.00 for NVAC Members and $30 for non members.

Doors open at 1:30 pm on Sunday 30 Jul 2023 and the event concludes at 4:30 pm

Nambucca Community & Arts Centre is at 19 Ridge St Nambucca Heads, NSW

By Mick BIRTLES