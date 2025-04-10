Nambucca Golf Report



ASTUTE Graham Watson had a champagne week on the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course, winning the A Grade monthly medal before backing up the next day to fire five birdies as he swept his pennant match at home against Kempsey.

With the tees way back and the ground squelchy, the course was set to full fang mode on Saturday 5 April for the Nambucca Liquor medal round.

A third of the field shot 100 or more.

Watson (7 handicap) shone while others swore, carding 73 off the bat for a nett 66 to take the top grade from Glen Crow (10) on 67.

Troy Herbert (3) teased the river on the first before going full dunk from the 2nd tee on his way to a triple bogey – but was only two over par for the remaining 16 holes for a 73 to take the gross.

Steve Doherty (17) had an excellent 67 nett to win B grade by a shot from visitor Benjamin Kidd (14) from Shortland Waters, Newcastle. Adrienne Smith (13) from Bonville won the gross with a tidy 83.

In C Grade the fast-improving Harrison Lee (once was 21) smashed with an outrageous 61 nett – eight shots clear of runner-up Bryce Pike (30) on 69.

Christopher Lucas (21) scored 93 to grab the gross.

Norman Devereaux won the Ecomist longest putt on 1, while the pins went to Peter Thompson on 5, Andrew Maggs on 7 (29cm), Lee on 8, George Radmore on 15 and Peter Bush the $105 Pro Pin on 18.

Peter Scott hit it to 66cm to score the Pizza This Pizza That voucher on 13 and yes, he made the birdie putt. Boom.

Stephen McNeil (16) had a day out with 41 points to crush the W in Mid North Coast Vets medley stableford on Tuesday 1 April.

McNeil’s round included a bird on the new 12th to keep him well clear of runner-up Nev Newman (9) who took second place with 37 points on countback from Coffs Harbour’s Dennis Hardgrove (16).

Coffs low-marker Wayne Cormick (2) had 71 off the stick for 36 points to place fourth.

Ken Klem won the pin on 5, John Ward on 8, Robert Peel on 13 and Ruth Hall on the last.

A medley fourball Island Sunday competition on 6 April was generously presented by Karl and Annette Hobday.

Graham Long and Maxine Townsend combined strongly with 40 points for the victory by one shot from Gary and Shayne Scott.

Sponsor Karl Hobday won the pin on 5 and Stephen Kimber saluted on 18.

The rain put paid to the club comps on 2-3 April.

The Island’s men’s pennant teams had an allsorts day in the Mid North Coast competition on Sunday 6 April.

The mostly young Div 4 side finally saw some action and it was worth the wait as they trumped Frederickton 3-2 at home with team captain Dylan Mann, Jai Wassens and Stuart Hughes recording victories.

The Div 2 Island boys were also at home but a strong Kempsey side were too good, taking the result 3-2 with Graham Watson and Chris Knight securing wins for the hosts.

In Div 3, Nambucca were away at South West Rocks, and found the going tough, going down 4-1. Garry Johnstone kept his undefeated season intact, scoring the sole win for The Island while Steve Doherty and Joe Street took their matches to the 18th.

Fans of big-time world golf should pencil in 14 April at The Island for Masters Monday – watch the final holes at Augusta with breakfast by the river then head out for an 18-hole competition round.

And places are still available in the 36-hole Easter Bowl medley presented by Toyota Genuine Service on Saturday and Sunday, 19-20 April.

This will be followed by the second round of the NIV Golf series on ANZAC Day.

It is The Island’s version of the free-for-all LIV Golf concept where the focus is on fun.

It’s a two, three or four-person ambrose with $25,000 up for grabs if someone aces the 5th, which is the designated party hole (brace to be splashed with beer).

Players don’t need to have an official handicap and winners of this three-round series will be treated to a massive day out at Bonville.

Contact the club to book for the Easter Bowl and the NIV Golf Day.

Catchya on The Island if the river doesn’t grab you first.

By Chris KNIGHT