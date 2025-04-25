Nambucca Golf Report



NAMBUCCA’S club champion, Troy Herbert (3) dug deep in the annual Kempsey Toyota Easter Bowl, scoring 70 points over 36 holes to win the men’s bowl by one over Colin Habgood (10).

Henny Oldenhove claimed the women’s bowl with a very tidy 66 points to win by 2 from Maxine Townsend (17). The off scratch stableford was won by Tyler Fortescue (0) with an excellent 69 off scratch points in the men’s and Kerrie Eichorn (9) with 46 points in the women’s.

Div 1 on day 1 was won by Greg Mccoy (4) with 36 hard fought points, Joey Franck (6) runner up with 34. Nathaniel Beverly took the choccies on day 2 with 38 points and was one of five on the day to score better than their handicap.

In div 2, day 1 went to Shane Holten (20) who had 36 points to overcome Steve Frost (17) on a countback. On day 2, Mark Luttrell (20) had 36 points to beat Dave Bartos (18) by 1.

Geoff Brooks (22) had an impressive 36 points to win division 3 on day one with Trevor Peck (Plover) (24) placing second with 35 points. Rocco Kinnear (44) had the best stableford score of the tournament with an excellent 40 points to win day 2, John Evans (29) had 36 points to secure runner up.

Graham Long and Campbell Hoskins secured the pins on 5, Dan Wren and John Evans snatched the pins on the 7th, Darrell Flanders and Campbell Hoskins grabbed the pins on the 8th, Stewy Cameron and Urpo Ylinen stuck it close on 13, John Evans and Tyler Fortescue laced it on 15 and Dan Wassens and Garry Johnstone banked the pro pin on 18.

Thursday’s Marcel Towers Stableford was won by Greg Mccoy (4) who continued his fine form to win div 1 from Daryl Wall (8) on a countback with 38 points. Div 2 Steve Mcneil (15) scored an impressive 40 points to win from John Morgan (16) with 35 points. Div 3 was won by Paul Mcelhinny (25) with 38 points from John Mcrae (26) with 34 points.

Pins went to Kylie Blay on 1, Campbell Hoskins on 5, Greg Mccoy on 7, Troy Herbert on 8, Paul Mcelhinny on 13, Daryl Wall on 15, and Chris Cairncross claimed the $80 pro pin.

Wednesday’s women’s stableford competition in div 1 was won by Marilyn Mcinally (25) with 37 points from Denise Paulch (14) with 34 points. Div 2 went to Judith Boyle (27) with 32 points, who overcame Jennifer Johnston (26) with 30 points. Pins went to Sue Brooks, Linda Piccin, Fiona Chaffey, Maxine Townsend, and Kerrie Eichorn claimed the $25 pro pin.

Tuesday’s Marcel Towers Stableford had few starters, with Liam Sweeny (16) winning the only prize with 39 points. Pins went to Ken Klem on 5, Geoff Geosch on 13, and Maxine Townsend won the $20 pro pin.

Masters Monday was a hit on the Island. An excellent main course was served by head chef Craig, along with a side of drama when Rory nearly lost the plot. Nathan Ison was crowned with the Islands Golden Jacket with 39 points over Ashton Herbert on a countback.

Catchya on the island if the river doesn’t grab ya first.

By Ashton HERBERT