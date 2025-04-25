Nambucca Head Women’s Bowling Club



MARCH and April have seen many events for women bowlers at Club Nambucca.

Thursday March 20th saw our first Versatility 5s event for women at our club and it was an awesome day. Teams from Grafton in the north along the coast to Port Macquarie fielded teams and a strong competition was held. The morning involved games of Singles and Fours. After a lovely lunch the afternoon games were triples and pairs.

Overall winners on the day were Team Urunga- Ros, Sarah, Joanna, Sue and Elaine. Second place went to Kempsey RSL, 3rd Urunga, and 4th Club Nambucca- Marg D, Michelle, Alma, Manor & Genevieve.

Port City team had the best afternoon win and Club Nambucca- Elaine, Gloria, Mel, Lisa and Janice had the best morning result.

Thank you so much to our sponsors of this event- Zenith Roofing, Pelicans Landing Nursery, Nambucca Glass, Trisleys Betta Electricals, Kempsey Nissan, BCIB, De Bortoli.

On Tuesday 25th March Manor Smith played well to get her name on the honour board yet again as the Women’s Singles Champion. Elaine Fleming played some lovely bowls too but Manor was too strong, winning 25-15. It seems Manor has a stranglehold on this title at our club- congratulations Manor.

By Nerida BLACKFORD