Nambucca Heads CWA launches annual Awareness Week campaign

THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) of Nambucca Heads is launching its annual Awareness Week campaign, to be held from 3 – 9 September 2023.

This year, the Nambucca Heads CWA, along with hundreds of other CWA branches across NSW, is focusing on increasing awareness around neurodiversity and neurodivergent conditions (which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia and Tourette syndrome), and the challenges those with neurodivergent conditions face, particularly women and children in rural and regional areas of NSW.



There’s a particular focus on the growing number of women who are being diagnosed with ADHD.

This issue was on the Association’s radar at its annual State Conference in Sydney in May, when a motion was passed ‘that CWA of NSW ask governments to investigate ways to reduce the costs of diagnosing and treating adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)’.

The Nambucca Heads Branch has chosen to highlight this year’s Awareness Week message with a stall at the Nambucca Heads Plaza on 2 September, 9:00 am to 11:00 am with craft, plants, CWA cooking and a chat with members.