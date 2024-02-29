Nambucca Heads High Student scouted for European football tour



ELEVEN-year-old Sophia Welsh has been chosen to be part of a seventeen-day soccer tour with the Australian Wanderers to compete in games with schools and clubs in England and France.

Wanderers Australia is a tour operator offering international sports and school tours.

Each year they put together teams in junior and open categories across sports such as soccer, netball, hockey, AFL, cricket and football.

“Sophia was competing in the State Championships at the PSSA (NSW Primary School Sports Association) in August and a scout saw her.

“We got a letter of offer soon after,” explains Mum, Jenna.

The local student attends Nambucca High School in Year 7 and enjoys many other sports.

“She participates in whatever she can to keep active,” says Jenna of her all-rounder daughter.

When NOTA spoke to the family last week, young Sophia was playing touch football in Dubbo.

Ever since she was eight-years-old, Sophia has participated in the North Coast Football (SAP) skills acquisition program aimed at developing the skills of young footballers.

In their youth both Sophia’s mother and father were keen sportspeople with her father exhibiting skills, like Sophia, across a wide range of sports.

“I think Sam Kerr (of the Matildas) is the best,” said Sophia.

“Her bedroom is filled with anything related to Sam,” explained Mum.

Sophia is also a fan of cars, in particular V8s, according to her mother.

“She’s a real rev-head,” said Jenna with a laugh.

Sophia’s tour begins in January next year and the young athlete will have a support crew with her on her travels including her grandmother, mother and sister.

Jenna has organised a Go Fund Me page to help with costs for Sophia’s trip.

A search of her or her daughter’s name, Sophia Welsh, on Go Fund Me will lead donors to the page or visit www.gofundme.com/f/sophia-travel-to-england-and-france.

By Ned COWIE

