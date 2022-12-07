Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

THE onset of Summer has greeted us with some much needed rain – never thought I’d be saying that again!

Although showing some signs of stress in places, there is great run on the fairways and our greens are a pleasure to test our putting skills against some more interesting Pin placements from our greens staff.

The week’s featured sponsor is Macksville Mitre 10 – thank you for your continued support!

On Tuesday 29 November, Wayne Davies (18) from Toukley won the Medley Stableford event with 39 points from Colin Habgood (9) with 38 points.

Other good scores from Paul Mulvena 37, John Buganey & Garnet O’Brien 36, the ball rundown to 34 points on countback. NTP’s to Denis Priester (Helensvale) on 5, Sue Priester on 7, Julie Taylor got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Gary Scott got Stu’s ball on 15 and Garnet O’Brien on 18.

The women played a 4BBB Stableford event on Wednesday where Dianne Hopkins and Gwen Maxwell and Linda Piccin and Helen Ferrero both scored 45 points, the former winning on countback.

Mavis Davis and Faye Hopkins came in with 44 points on count back from Kerrie Eichorn and Sue Seymour, and the Ball Rundown to 42 points. NTP’s to Kerrie Eichorn and Lyn Vidler on 5, and Lisa Urquhart got the Pro Pin on 18.

Shot of the week goes to Dorothy Bunyan, a handy 37 marker and Club Member for 20 years, who had her first hole-in-one on the 13th after 30 years of playing golf.

Making sure she carried the infamous pond in front of the 13th Tee, the 87 year old Dorothy used her trusty Driver to easily clear the water hazard and Ace the 106 meter Par 3.

I understand there was much celebrating in the Clubhouse at Presentation – congratulations Dorothy!

Our first summer competition on Thursday was decimated by continual light rain, with around a third of the field opting for dryer pursuits.

The Medley Stableford was won by Bryan Ussher (23) with 43 points from early Clubhouse leader Hans Jansen (22) who told me that a few potentially good holes got away, with 42 points – what could have been! Good scores also from Raymond Guiana and Joe Street on 40 points, and the Ball Rundown to 33 on countback.

Glen Crow claimed the longest Putt on 2, with other NTP’s going to Bryan Ussher on 5 and the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Roy Louis on 7, Peter Dawe on 8, Paul Ryan on 15 and Drew Glasson got the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with a great shot off the Tee to only 60cms.

Saturday’s event was the Men’s Monthly Medal sponsored by Nambucca Local Liquor – thank you Bushy!

The December Medal winners were Graham Watson (9) “A” Grade with net 69, Ashton Herbert (17) “B” Grade net 65, and Peter Moxon (19) “C” Grade with a great round of net 63.

“A” Grade runner up Philip Mander (12) net 70, Gross Bruce Berry 78.

“B” Grade runner up was Trevor Peter (17) with net 69 and gross to Mark McLaren 85. Geoffrey Poole (28) was “C” grade runner up with net 67, and gross went to David Wilson 88.

Other good scores from Andrew Bagust, Stephen Kimber, Andrew Johnston and Rod Habgood, all net 69.

NTP’s to Anthony Smith for the longest Putt on 2, Graham Watson on 5, Stephen McNeil on 7, Rodney Ford on 8, Peter Shepherd got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Craig Haworth on 15 and Garry Johnstone on only 81cms away from the pin on 18 to bag the Pro Pin Jackpot.

On Sunday, we played the last “Island Sunday” 4BBB Mixed Stableford, generously sponsored by Lyn Grose and Steve Ward from “A Piza This A Pizza That” – a good field of 20 couples enjoying the themed “Christmas Mixed”.

Jennifer and Andrew Johnston and Henny Oldenhove & Rupo Ylinen both scored 46 points, with the Johnstons winning the countback.

Other good scores winning a ball from the McCanns 43, Brooks 43, Kimbers 42, Rowe/Barrett 42, and Browlnies 41.

NTP’s to Paul Maxwell on 5, Lyn Grose on 13, John Barrett and Lyn Grose on 18.

Everyone enjoyed the huge variety of Pizza provided compliments of Steve after the game, and cake and other festive treats provided by the McGoldricks – thank you all!

There were lots of surprises when the Kris Kringles were handed out!

We are fully sponsored for next year’s Island Sundays, thank you everyone.

Don’t miss the “Ham & Turkey Day”/Yellow Shirt Cancer Council Fundraiser on Saturday 10 December.

See you on the Island!

By Geoff MCCANN