Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

WITH the course in top nick, and great start to summer weather, our golfers are enjoying playing our course close to its best.

Our Greenkeeper has applied herbicide to the first fairway in preparation for its replanting as soon as staff and weather conditions allow.

This week’s featured sponsor is Nambucca Smash Repairs – thank you for your support!

On Tuesday 6 December we hosted over 90 players from the MNC Veteran Golfers for a Medley Stableford.

Chris Smith (15) from Bellingen won Division 1 (0 to 15) from John Fortesque (15) Macksville 36, on countback from Paul Ryan (14) Nambucca, and John Nicholls (14) Coffs Harbour 33 on countback from Wendy Johnstone.

In Division 2 (16 to 22), Terry Noble (21) from Bowraville was the winner from Maurie Tate (22) from Bellingen 38,

Dennis Hardgrove (16) from Coffs Harbour 37 points on countback from Kevin Walker from Bowraville and Paul Bonaventi from Sawtell.

Division 3 (23 to 45) was won by John Hall (30) from Bowraville with 39 points from Ross Challinor (25) Coffs Harbour 37, then Shadley Fataar (28) from Bellingen on countback from John Ward (28) Coffs Harbour and

Jennifer Johnstone (23) from Nambucca.

All scores 32 or better featured in the ball rundown.

NTP’s to Alan Wallis from Satwell on 5, Maurie Tate on 8, Robert Alexander from Bellingen on 13 and Geoffrey Knight from Coffs Harbour on 18.

The Women played a 9 Hole 3 Clubs + Putter Xmas event on Wednesday. Dianne O’Leary (18) won Division 1 (0 to 23) with 20 points from Kerrie Eichorn (12) with 18 points.

Kerrie Jackson (26) won Division 2 (24 to 30) with 21 points from Ann Antcliff (27) with 17 points on countback from Faye Hopkins.

Joy Green (35) won Division 3 (31 to 45) with 18 points from Robyn Jones (31) with 17 points.

NTP’s to Kerrie Jackson, Kerrie Eichorn and Joy Green on the 5th.

Thursday’s Medley Stableford had a good field of 91 players, despite unexpected flooding of the Causeway

around 10am – some drove through, others waded across!

Greg Wicks (10) from South West Rocks top scored for the day to win Division 1 (0 to 14) with 41 points from Kai Burkenshaw (5) on 39 points.

David Mattacott (16) has been knocking on the door lately, and his 40 points won him Division 2 (15 to 20) from Peter Shepherd (20) with 39 points.

In Division 3 (21 to 45), John Buganey (25) scored 37 points to win from Heather Gray (26) with 36 points.

Other good rounds from Drew Glasson 38, William Mann, Bruce Berry Terry Wicks, Paul Ryan and Peter

Moxon all 37 points.

The Ball rundown to 34 points on countback. NTP’s to Anthony Smith for the Longest Putt on 2, Linne Street on 5 to 95cms, Craig Haworth on 7 to 140 cms, Jeff Robinson on 8, Rick Heywood won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Terry Wicks got Stu’s ball on 15 and Wayne Stevens (Coolangatta Tweed) went home with the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Shot of the day goes to William Mann for his Eagle on the Par 5 11th Hole – Bill will be collecting a Box of Balls from the Eagles nest for his achievement!

Saturday’s Ham and Turkey Day 4BBB Stableford was sponsored by Greg McCoy just returned from a long holiday in Europe and Ireland – Thank you Greg!

We also ran a Cancer Council “Yellow Day” assisting Duffo and Wormo’s fundraising efforts as part of their “Longest Day” 72 Holes in One Day on Monday 12 December.

Unfortunately, unexpected rain showers in the morning significantly reduced the field, but our members still donated $359 through our Raffle.

With a great score of 47 Points, the Hams were won by Michael Summerill and David Rosser with 47 points.

The Turkeys were won by Luke France (Sawtell) and Adam Berrada (Bonville) with 45 points from Stuart Hughes and David Bartos who won a carton of amber ale each.

The Ball rundown went to 41 points on countback. NTP’s to Scott Burley for a tiddler Longest Putt on 2, Peter Lean on 5, John Morgan on 7, Geoff McCann on 8, Garry Johnstone got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Gary Laing won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The 15th was unclaimed.

Raffle Results are on the Notice Board, collect from Scorers.

Good Luck to Duffo and Wormo in their 72 Hole “Longest Day” Challenge on Monday.

Wormo has scheduled the big “shave off” for Saturday 4 March – put that one in your diary!

See you on the Island!

By Geoff MCCANN