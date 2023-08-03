Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

FOR THE WEEK ENDING SATURDAY 29th July 2023.

Fantastic sunrises over the River, making for great golfing weather. Our course is playing at it’s best, and attracting good fields with a steady steam of visiting golfers. This week’s featured sponsor was Nambucca Valley Care – thank you!

Tuesday’s popular “Island Challenge” was well supported with players striving to accumulate their 5 best scores for the year to win the “Golf, Drive, Stay & Play” package sponsored by Totota Genuine Service. Neil Duffus (21) has been in great form since his return from overseas, scoring a very impressine net 62 to win the day from Henny Oldenhove (16) with net 66. Gross winner was Patrick Samuel from Coffs Harbout 75. Next best Lady winner was Heather Gray (26) with net 73. The only other player to play to Handicap or better was Colin Habgood (Kempsey) with net 68 also winning the “Ecomist”Longest Putt on 2 and “Pizza This” voucher on 13. Other NTP’s to Stpehen Doherty on 5 and 15, Neil Duffus on 7, Samuel Pinnuck on 8 and Stephen McNeil won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

On Wednesday the Women played a Keno Qualifier 2 Person Ambrose, which was won by Sue Brooks & Coral McCann with 65.75 net from Martine Murray & Susan Barnett with 66 net. NTP’s went to Lesley Buxton & Kerry Naylor on 5, Martine Murray & Susan Barnett on 13, Henny Oldenhove & Linne Street on 18. Good luck to Sue & Coral who will be off the to Keno Regional Play-Offs later in the year.

In Thursday’s “Dolphin Day” Open Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambucca RSL, the overall winner was Robyn Hibberd (27) from Sanctuary Cove with 41 points – Robyn receives an embroidered Dolphin Day Golf Shirt as part of her Trophy package. Division 1 (0 to 17) winner was Paul Hibberd (9) from Sanctuary Cove with 40 points from John Failes (5) from Coffs Harbour with 37 points. Andrew Johnston (22) was the winner of Division 2 (18 to 22) with 40 points from Stephen Doherty (20) on 39 points. Gary Laing (23) scored 38 points to win Division 3 (23 to 45) from Mark Blake (30) with 37 points. The Ball Rundown to 33 points on countback. Nathan Ison won the “Ecomist” loaded Stubby Holder for the Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Walter Bortoletto very close on 5 (99cms), Andrew Bagust on 7, Anthony Ryan on 8, Mario Suprano won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 (104cms), Andrew Johnston got Stu’s ball on 15, and Thomas Wattison won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (119cms).

In Saturday’s Medley Stableford, the winner of Division 1 (0 to 15) was Daryl Wall (11) with 41 points from Ashton Herbert (12) with 39 points on c/b from John Morgan. Congratulations to Ashton, who started his round with a 4 pointer “Eagle” 2 on the very first hole! In Division 2 (16 to 21), Daniel Wassens (17) scored 39 points to win from Hans Jansen (21) with 38 points. In Division 3 (22 to 45), Rhonda Rowe (24) scored 41 points to win from Paul Maxwell (28) with 38 points. Other good scores from Henny Oldenhove, Sue Stuckey, Philip Mander & Peter Thompson 37 points – the Ball Rundown to 32 points on c/b. Barrie Nicholson sank the Longest Putt on 2 for the “Ecomist” sponsored Loaded Stubby Holder, Geoff McCann on 5 (322cms), Dennis Ashton on 7 (174cms), Gregory Lyall on 8 (175cms), Bernard Dugdale got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 (182cms), Paddy Byrne got Stu’s ball on 15, and Edwart Beaton cleaned up on 18 with 146cms to claim the Pro Pin Jackpot.

Players are reminded to record the distance on the NTP card to avoid any disputes – place the marker in the flasgstick pocket if within a flagstick.

Book in quickly for the popular “Island Classic” 36 Hole Medley Stableford over Saturday & Sunday 26th & 27th August – sponsored by Midcoast Trucks & BCIB Insurance – over $3,000 in Trophies up for grabs! Major golf course renovations will commence immediately after, with no play until Wednesday 30th August.

By Geoffrey McCANN