Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

FOR THE WEEK ENDING SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 2023.

A big call-out to all our volunteers that have been working on the course gardens and our maintenance crew – according to our numerous visitors, it’s never looked or played better – thanks everyone! This week’s featured sponsor is Nambucca Local Liquor – thank you Bushy!

A great round from Stephen Doherty (20) who scored 41 points to win Tuesday’s Medley Stableford from Leslie Mohr (25) with 38 points. Other good scores from Nathaniel Beverley & Colin Dunne with 37 points. The Ball rundown to 33 points on c/b. NTP’s to Stephen Doherty on 5 & 8, Henny Oldenhove on 7, Edward Beaton claimed the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Denise Paluch filled her purse, winning the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 140cms.

A tougher event for the Women on Wednesday for their Monthly Medal Stroke. Sue Brooks (14) continuing her solid form with net 71 to win Division 1 (0 to 23) from Lisa Guest (20) net 73. In Division 2 (24 to 30), Coral McCann (27) scored net 72 to win on c/b from Kerrie Jackson (28). And in Division 3 (31 to 45), Linda Piccin (34) won with net 73 from Robyn Dyer (35) with net 74. Gross winners were Kerrie Eichorn , Coral McCann & Linda Piccin. The Ball rundown to net 78 on c/b. NTP’s to Henny Oldenhove, Jenny Thorne & Linda Piccin on 5, Kay McGoldrick won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Lisa Guest claimed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18. Coral McCann was the best putter on the day.

Thursday’s Medley Stableford was played in Sumer-like conditions, lots of run close to the greens and some very subtle pin placements! Martin Jones (16) was the winner of Division 1 (0 to 16) with 38 points from Michael Howard (10) with 37 points on c/b from Daryl Wall. Neil Duffus (19) was the winner of Division 2 (17 to 22) with 39 points from Ken Marriott (18) with 38 points. And in Division 3 (23 to 45), Donald Lavery (34) scored 35 points to win from John Buganey (25) on 34 points. Other good scores from Geoffrey McCann, Chris Hansen & Jason Rolff with 37 points.

The Ball rundown to 32 points on c/b. Andrew Bagust canned the Longest Putt on 2 to claim Ecomist’s loaded Stubby Holder, other NTP’s going to Garry Johnstone on 5 (85cms!), Stuart Johnston on 7, Jason Rolff on 8 (48cms!), Robert Coneybeare got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 (59cms), Nathan Ison on 15n (138cms), and Daryl Wall pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (54cms!).

Over 100 starters for Saturday’s Medley Stableford – comprising 3 competitions in 1 event -The Kerry McCoy Cup, 2nd round of the Handiskins competition and a qualifying round for the Top Gun Shootout. The best round of the day went to Patrick Handsaker (21) who had a great round of 42 points to win Division 2 (17 to 21) and the Kerry McCoy Memorial Cup, presented by Kerry’s family. Runner up was Trevor Wilson-Brown (17) with 36 points. In Division 1 (0 to 16), early Cup leader was Gregory McCoy (3) who also had a great round with 38 points to win from Sue Brooks (14) with 37 points on c/b from Drew Glasson. In Division 3 (22 to 45), Donna Easey scored 38 points to win from Mark Blake (29) with 37 points on c/b from Garry Thurlow & Bernard Dugdale. The Ball Rundown to 32 points on c/b.

The Longest Putt on 2 was canned by David Bartos who wins a loaded stubby holder from “Ecomist”, other NTP’s to Andrew Bagust on 5 (132cms), Troy Herbert on 7 (285cms), Philip Mander on 8 (152cms), Rodney Ford wins the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, David Bartos on 15 and Andrew Mackinnon collects the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (83cms).

The winner of Round 2 of the Handiskins was Sue Brooks, who now heads the Leaderboard with 73, from Graham Watson 70, Drew Glasson & David McBaron 69 – Full details on display in the Clubhouse. There were no “movers and shakers” in this round of the Top Gun Shootout, and placings remain unchanged.

CLUB HISTORY – Our Club Historian, Michael Post, is interested in talking to anyone in posession of memorabilia or general information relating the early days of our Club – feel free to contact Mike by email: bpo51685@gmail.com.

Book in quickly for the popular “Island Classic” 36 Hole Medley Stableford over Saturday & Sunday 26th & 27th August – sponsored by Midcoast Trucks & BCIB Insurance – over $3,000 in Trophies up for grabs! Major golf course renovations will commence immediately after, with no play until Wednesday 30th August.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN