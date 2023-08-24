Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



GREAT weather and excellent course conditions making for another busy golfing week and some good scores. This week’s featured sponsor is Terminator Ant & Pest Control – thank you.

Tuesday’s Medley Single Stableford was won by Scott Brown (32) with 41 points from Denise Paluch (18) with 37 points. Other good scores from Peter Shepherd, Bruce Carter & Trevor Wilson-Brown with 36 points, the Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. NTP’s to Denise Paluch on 5 and 7, Henny Oldenhove on 8, Jan Harris won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 (268cms) and Trevor Wilson-Brown collected the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Women played a Single Stableford on Wednesday. Heather Gray (26) won Division 1 (0 to 27) with 37 points from Jenny Thorne (25) with 36 points. Division 2 (28 to 45) winner was Susan Barnett (29) with 39 points from Lillian Lukins (35) with 38 points. The Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. NTP’s to Ann Antcliff & Bryony Brownlie on 5, Susan Barnett on 13 & Kerry Shearer won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

John Morgan (16) scored 39 points to win Division 1 ( 0 to 17) in Thursday’s Medley Stableford from Ken Marriott (17) with 38 points. Division 2 ( 18 to 22) was won by Geoff McCann (18) with 37 points on countabck from playing partner Jeffery Vanderwyk (20). Ross Tomlinson (25) from Moree won Division 3 (23 to 45) with 36 points on c/b from Thomas Gilanyi (25) from Bonnie Doon. Other good scoires from Ashton Herbert (11) & Peter Reilly (Kew) 37 points, Colin Wormleaton, Peter Moxon & Paddy Byrne 36. Geoff McCann sank the longest putt on 2 to win the loaded Stubby Holder from “Ecomist”, other NTP’s to Trevor Peck on 5, Jirzik Wolfram on 7 (370cms), Chris Tinson on 8, Paul Hollis got the ”Pizza This” voucher on 13, Greg Jager got Stu’s ball on 15 (30cms!), and Peter Thompson won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (191cms).

The Women held a 4 Person Ambrose Open Day on Friday with over 130 players from all over the Mid North Coast hitting off in perfect weather, and just before the winds arrived! The winners were Teresa King, Marney Jeffries, Narelle Anderson & Deb Morrison (15) from Coffs Harbour with 55. Runners up were Henny Oldenhove,Denise Paluch, Jennifer Johnston & Linne Street (9.38) with 57.62. Gross winners were Dinah Nutchey-Robinson, Patricia Nance, Maureen Cotsell & Romana Murphy from Coffs Harbour 71.

On Saturday, Peter Moxon (20) top scored for the day with 40 points to win Division 2 (18 to 22) of the Medley Single Stableford from Geoff McCann (18) with 35 points, Ashton Herbert (10) scored 37 points to win Division 1 ( 0 to 17) on c/b from Daniel Wassens (16) and Geoff Arrow (17). In Division 3 (23 to 45), Gregory Lucas (28) won with 37 points from Rodney Ford (23) with 35 points. The Ball Rundown to 32 points on c/b. The Longest Putt on 2 was canned by Jan Harris to win the “Ecomist” loaded Stubby Holder, with other NTP’s going to Geoff McCann on 5 (155cms), Murray Ingram on 7, Colin Wormleaton on 8, Trevor Peck on 13, Karl Hobday got Stu’s ball on 15 and Mark Stuckey won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 26cms.

Book in quickly for the popular “Island Classic” 36 Hole Medley Stableford over Saturday & Sunday 26th & 27th August – sponsored by Midcoast Trucks & BCIB Insurance – over $3,000 in Trophies up for grabs! Limited spots are still available.

See you on the Island. Sue Brooks, winner of Rnd 2 of the Lend Lease Handiskins Tournament last week with her Trophy Package – a Leuk the Duck Wood Cover, and a bottle of Peter Lehman’s Baross Shiraz plus a sleeve of Bridgestone Golf Balls.

After 2 Rounds, Sue is leading with 73 points from Graham Watson 70, Drew Glasson & David McBaron 69.

Round 3 is on Saturday 9th September.

By Geoff McCANN