Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

THE previous week’s rain was just what the Doctor ordered – the fairways have returned to a lush green, those drought damaged areas are quickly recovering, and the greens are just “perfection”. Our morning players got the benefit of the calmer conditions. This week’s featured sponsor was the “Golden Sands Tavern” – thank you.

We welcomed over 90 players from the Mid North Coast Vets for their monthly game at Nambucca on Tuesday.

David Nicholls from Coffs Harbour took out Division 1 (0 to 15) with 37 points to win from Christopher Noel from Coffs Harbour 36 and Ross Donnelly from Macksville 35. In Division 2 (16 to 22), Dennis Ashton from Nambucca shot the best round of the day with 44 points to win from Mick O’Brien from Macksville with 42 and Linne Street from Nambucca 41. Peter Vernon from Bellingen was the winner of Division 3 (23 to 45) with 38 points from Terry Parsons from Dorrigo 37 on c/b from Glenys Bonventi from Sawtell. The Ball Rundown to 32 points. NTP’s to Steve Ward on 5, Michael Bleakley from Urunga on 8, Mick O’Brien from Macksville on 18. Congratulations to Stephen McNeil who scored a Hole-in-One on the 13th.

On Wednesday, the Ladies played their Medal of Medals Stroke round. Division 1 (0 to 23) was won by Martine Murray net 75 from Kerrie Eichorn net 76. In Division 2 (24 to 30), Kerrie Jackson won with net 73 from Judith Boyle Net 75. Suzanne O’Donnell won Division 3 (31 to 45) with net 79 on c/b from Jennifer Ainsworth. Kerrie Jackson won the Medal of Medals. The ball rundown to 81 on c/b. NTP’s to Wendy Avery on 5, Rhonda Rowe won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 and Ann Antcliff won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Sam Duncan (16) from Mt. Coolum won Division 1 (0 to 16) of Thursday’s Medley Stableford with 37 points on c/b from Ashton Herbert (9). Geoffrey Brooks (17) won Division 2 (17 to 22) with 40 points from Jeffrey Vanderwyk (19) with 39 points. Barry Hinton (26) had the best score of the day with 44 points to win Divison 3 (23 to 45) from Ross Morpuss (24) 39 points. Other good rounds from Donald Lavery 39, Lee Fewings, Scott Burley, Paul Tiffany &Clyde Johnston 37, and the Ball Rundown went to 32 on c/b. NTP’s went to Ashton Herbert on 5, Daniel Wassens on 7, Barry Hinton on 8, Peter Shepherd won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Graham Watson got Stu’s ball on 15 & Greg McCoy won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 151cms.

We had 101 starters for Staurday’s Medley Stableford, calm conditions early morning, but strong noreaster blowing later in the day, adding to the challenge of the game. Sue Brooks (12) won Division 1 (0 to 15) with 34 points on c/b from Nathaniel Beverley (13). Peter Thompson (16) won Division 2 (16 to 21) with 40 points to win from David Mattacott (16) on 39 points. Colin Dunne (26) won Division 3 (22 to 45) with 39 points from Trevor Peck (24) on 38 points on c/b from John Buganey. The Ball Rundown to 31 points on c/b. And get this, Graham Long got the “Longest” Putt on 2 – other NTP’s to Trevor Peck on 5, GregMcCoy on 7, Susan Barnett on 8, Kevin Mulhall won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Stephen Carr won Stu’s ball on 15 and Rick Heywood won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Sunday morning was the TopGun Shootout Finals for Men & Women. The Ladies winner was Glenys Thompson, runner-up was Wendy Ritchie. The Men’s winner was Bill Mann, runner up was Daryl Wall. Congratulations to everyone who participated during the year and helped to make this event such a fun game to play.

Presentation Day is Saturday 18th, the annual awards will be presented immediately following the day’s golf , around 3pm.

The Handiskins playoff for the Prize Pool of $1,200 will take place immediately following the Club’s AGM on 19th November – tee off at around 11.30am. Come along and be in the Gallery to support our finalists: Dennis Ashton (115), Neil Duffus (113), Murray Ingram (111) and Sue Brooks (111). Reserves (in need) are Troy Herbert 108), Jamie Lucas (108), Andrew Mackinnon (107) and John Buganey (105). Good Luck to you all.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN

