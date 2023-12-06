Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



WARM & humid weather as we move into Summer – a few weeks ago we desperately needed rain to keep the grass alive, and now our Green’s Team are being challenged to keep the new growth under control! The Course is probably in the best condition in recent memory. This week’s featured sponsor was “Ecomist” – thank you Andrew!

Tuesday had a record field for our popular “Island Challenge” Medley Stroke, and the second last round of the race to win the “Drive, Play & Stay” Golf Package to Cypress Lakes, sponsored by Toyota Genuine Service. Some hot scores with Grant Squires (25) shooting net 63 to win the day from Paul Armstrong (20) from Royal Hobart with net 65. Kai Burkinshaw won the gross 74. Best Lady player was Lynne Street (19) net 70. Other good net scores to win a sleeve of Balls were William Mann 65, Philip Mander & Mark Stuckey 68, & Narelle Delaney 70. NTP’s to Robert Reid on 5, Keith Elphick on 7, Heather Gray on 8, Kai Burkinshaw on 13, Geoff Tyler on 15 & Elizabeth Hobday won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

On Wednesday, the Women played a Single Stableford. Sue Brooks (11) won Division 1 (0 to 24) with 33 points on c/b from Henny Oldenhove (16) with 32. Division2 (25 to 30) was won by Thea Kimber (28) with 36 points from Judith Boyle (25) with 34 points. Linda Piccin (33) won Division 3 (31 to 45) with 35 points from Jennifer Ainsworth (32) with 30 points. The Ball rundown to 29 points on c/b. NTP’s to Christine Crowley & Linda Piccin on 5, Sue Brooks collected the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Dianne O’Leary pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Thursday was “Dolphin Day” Open Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambucca RSL Club. Jude McGoldrick (18) from Wynnum GC has been pursuing other sports for the last few years, had a sizzling round to score 41 points to win the Dolphin Day golf shirt as part of his trophy package. Word has it that Jude’s got the golf bug back again! Nathon Ison (14) scored 39 points to win Division 1 (0 to 16) on c/b from Kai Burkinshaw (3). In Division 2 (17 to 22), David Ogilvy (22) won with 38 points from Bruce Mason (20) with 37 points. Don Wills (33) was looking good in the Clubhouse with his 40 points from the Gold Tees to win the Dolphin Day Golf Shirt, had to settle for Division 3 (23 to 45) winner, runner up was Gary Laing (23) on 35 points. Other good scores from Graham Watson 38, Graham Long & Chris Thorndike 37, with the Ball Rundown to 31 points on c/b. Scott Burley canned the Longest Putt on 2 to claim the “Ecomist” loaded Stubby Holder, other NTP’s to Chris Brownlie on 5, Garry Johnstone on 7, Nev Newman on 8, Colin Hunter won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Chris Thorndike got Stu’s ball on 15 & Barry Hinton won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

On Saturday, the first day of Summer, we played a Medley Stroke and Men’s Monthly Medal, sponsored by Nambucca Local Liquor – thanks to “Bushy”. “A” Grade (0 to 18) Medal winner was Bryce McCarroll (7) with net 67 on c/b from Edward Penrose. Greg McCoy won scratch with 74. Henny Oldenhove (17) won “B” Grade (13 to 18) with net 68 from Medal winner Stephen Doherty (18) net 70. Paul Ryan won scratch with 86. In “C” Grade, Gregory Lyall (30) won the Medal with a great round of net 68 from Chris Cairncross (29) from Breakers with net 67. Lyndee Thomas won scratch with 86. The ball rundown to net 75 on c/b. Stephen Doherty canned the Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Andrew Donovan on 5, Peter Scott on 7, Troy Herbert on 8, Edward Penrose got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, David Mattcott collects Stu’s ball o0n 15 and the Pro Pin Jackpot was won by Robert Reid.

The last Mixed 4BBB “Island Sunday” was well attended, most couple getting into the Christmas spirit, dressing themselves and golf carts for the occasion. The day’s sponsor’s were Glenys Thompson & Trevor Peck, special thanks to the McGoldricks for special Christmas Treats and Cake to nibble on – and there were some very interesting items in the Kris Kringle gifts! New to golf, Kylie Blay is already starting to get the hang of our game, partnering with Andrew Donovan to amass 50 points to easily win the day from Elizabeth Hobday & Dennis Ashton on 44 points. On 43 points were Jennifer & Andrew Johnston, and Dianne O’Leary “swinging” with Troy Herbert – the Ball Rundown to 39 points. Sue Brooks & Geoff Harris got the NTP on 5, Andrew Johnston won the Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Troy Herbert won the NTP on 18. The monthly Island Sunday sponsors for 2024 are full, thank you for your support everyone!

Next Saturday, is “Ham & Turkey” Day, a 4BBB Stableford, sponsored every year by Greg McCoy. It’s “Winners Choice” so you need to be at presentation to get your pick.

Congratulations to Ray Guiana, who’s nomination for Club Captain for 2024 has been accepted. Ray is seeking more volunteers to assist him with end of day Competition processing.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN