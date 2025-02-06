Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



GLEN Crow’s handicap drift toward B Grade was brought to an abrupt halt as he powered his way to the A Grade title in the first monthly medal of the year at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course.

Some satanic pin placements and heavy air meant hot scores were few and far between on Saturday, 1 February, in the Nambucca Liquor stroke round.

But the second-most famous Crow on the Mid North Coast after Rusty (with an ‘e’) stayed clear of the strife with a nett 69 – including six pars and a birdie.

The 11-marker was ahead of runner-up Peter Scott (10 handicap) on 71, while Troy Herbert (3) won the gross with 75.

In B Grade, Nathan Ison (16) had a good time indeed to beat Norman Devereaux (15) on a countback with nett 71. Deidre Fletcher (13) took the gross with 86.

AFL weapon Harrison Lee (25) is finding golf much to his liking to win C Grade nett with 66, from runner-up Heather Gray on 69.

Another young gun in Kye Garzoli (23) grabbed the gross prize with 94 off the stick.

Perennial prize-botherer Scott Burley won the Ecomist voucher on the 1st, while the Herberts took the pins on 5 (Troy) and 7 (Ashton), Bruce Mason on 8 and Neil Duffus on 15. Phillip Frost scored the Pizza This Pizza That on 13 and Hans Jansen won the $85 Pro Pin on the last.

The normally chilled Rodney Ford (22) was stirred and shaken after opening his medal round brightly enough with a bogey only to run up a 13 on the par five second.

“I will ring you when I have calmed down,” Ford curtly replied when asked to please explain his octuple bogey.

On Thursday, 30 January, Noel Gaddes (30) will have a Nambucca RSL Dolphin Day shirt to add to his ‘going out’ gear after posting an excellent 40 points.

Ken Klem (9) won Div 1 with 39 points ahead of Ison on 38. Duffus (23) won Div 2 with 39 to pip Andrew Donovan (18) by a point. Chris Brownlie saluted in Div 3 with 37 ahead of Robert Battaglini (28) on 36.

Edward Penrose notched the putt from afar on the first, while pins were claimed by Liam Sweeny on 5, Kai Burkinshaw on 7 and Anthony Smith on 8. Grafton’s Chris Tuite won the pizza on 13 which he birdied, and David Ogilvy pocketed the $85 Pro Pin.

Twenty-four players fronted the starter for the women’s single stableford on Wednesday, 29 January.

Kerrie Jackson (27) rocked the house with 42 points (91 off the bat) ahead of runner-up Rhonda Rowe (29) on 36.

Jackson also took the nearest the pin on 5, with Gray collecting on 13 and Ann Antcliff the Pro Pin the last.

Another Kerrie – of the Eichorn variety – won the Toyota Genuine Service Island Challenge medley stroke on Tuesday, 28 January.

The nine-marker was only one over par through 10 on her way to posting 77 off the stick and nett 68 for the victory.

That put her ahead of Watson on 70 and Narelle Delaney (28) on 71. Joey Franck (6) snatched the gross with 78.

Each receiving a sleeve of balls for the pins were Ashton Herbert on 5, Jeramy Ashman on 7, Stuart Garvey on 8 and 18 and Daryl Wall on 13.

Geoff and Sue Brooks – two of the biggest toilers for the club – sponsored the Island Sunday 4BBB on 2 February.

A mid-morning rain squall didn’t deter with 23 pairs completing. Dianne O’Leary (13) and Graham Long (13) stood supreme for the ‘W’ with 45 points ahead of Gillian Anderson (30) and Richard Martin (30) on 43 points.

Andrew Donovan won the pin on 5, Glenys Thompson on 13, and Kerrie Eichorn and Les Greenup on the 18th.

Macksville invaders Adam Ross, Carla Ross, Jess Lambert and Pete Lambert took out the inaugural NIV Golf event at The Island on Australia Day. They had nett 53.25 in the ambrose stroke ahead of Peter Scott and the Herberts Troy, Ashton and Maddox.

The club was delighted with the turnout of 107 players.

Meanwhile, The Island will nominate teams in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 in the Mid North Coast men’s pennant competition this season.

Catchya on The Island if the river doesn’t grab you first.

By Chris KNIGHT