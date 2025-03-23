Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



WITH Coffs Harbour Golf Course hosting the Australian Women’s Classic professional tournament at the weekend many members of that club headed south at the weekend seeking competition rounds at Nambucca Heads and Macksville.

And they didn’t leave empty-handed.

Shaun Rayner and Darby Pearce combined for an excellent 49 points to sweep the Marcel Towers fourball best ball medley stableford on Saturday, 15 March.

Flying the flag for the locals at The Island were the inseparable high-stakes pairing of Stuart Johnson and Peter Bush, runners-up with 47 points.

That was enough on a countback to relegate new members Kye Garzoli and Dom Lambie to the first in the ball run, which went down to 42 points with Trevor Peck and Drew Glasson the last to collect.

Junior champion Ashton Herbert had a checkered round but bagged the nearest the pins on 8 and 15. Aaron Ruhle got the Ecomist long putt on the 1st, while the remaining pins were snaffled by Daryl Wall on 5 and Russell Boyns on 7.

Dianne O’Leary has dinner sorted after claiming the Pizza This Pizza That on 13 and Karl Hobday saluted on 18 for the $95 Pro Pin.

On a heavy track – thanks Alfred though we did need the rain – Neil Duffus (22 handicap) blitzed with 40 points to win the Marcel Towers medley stableford on Thursday, 13 March.

That was enough to cover Troy Herbert (4) whose round of 38 points included birdies on 9, 12 and 18.

Craig Riddington binned the putt from afar on the 1st, and the pins went to Dennis Ashton on 5, Coffs Harbour’s Edward Potter on 7, Paddy Byrne on 8, Duffus on 13 for the pizza, and Coffs’ Alistair Freeman on 15.

Rock steady Greg McCoy claimed the $40 Pro Pin on the last.

With the start of the Mid North Coast men’s pennant competition just the other side of a paperbark tree that is 80 per cent air, The Island’s Div 2, 3 and 4 squads enjoyed trial matches on Sunday, 16 March.

Club President Geoff Harris and Golf Director Henny Oldenhove were on hand for the rep shirts’ presentation and some feisty games followed where friendships were forged and no egos overly bruised.

Nambucca Heads is meanwhile preparing to host a monster week of golf in April.

The 36-hole Easter Bowl medley presented by Toyota Genuine Service will be played on Saturday and Sunday, 19-20 April.

That will be followed in short shrift by the second round of the NIV Golf series on ANZAC Day.

This is The Island’s version of the free-for-all LIV Golf concept where the onus is on fun.

It’s a two, three or four-person ambrose with $25,000 up for grabs if someone aces the 5th, which is the designated party hole so be prepared to be frothed with amber liquid.

Players don’t need to have an official handicap and winners of this three-round series will be treated to a big day out at Bonville.

Catchya on The Island if the river doesn’t grab you first.

By Chris KNIGHT