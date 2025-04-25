Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



NAMBUCCA’S Ken Klem went beast mode firing four birdies on his way to a stellar two-over par 71 at The Island Golf Course – and cruelly came up short.

The 7-marker carded 41 points in the Cubana Resort medley stableford on Thursday, 10 April – only to get zonked in a countback for Div 1 by Helensvale visitor David Callan (18 handicap).

More than 80 fronted the starter yet just four bettered their handicap.

Paul Reid (23) notched 39 points to sweep Div 2 from runner-up Paul McElhinney (25) in a welcome return to form on 37.

Stuart Johnston snaked the Ecomist long putt on the 1st, while the pins went to Peter Scott on 5, McElhinney on 7, Klem on 8 and Joe Street on 15. Stephen McNeil pocketed the $80 Pro Pin on 18 and Ballina’s Mark Colnan rescued a long day at the office (20 points) by winning the Pizza This Pizza That voucher on 13.

Renowned mud-runner Chris Knight (11) won the Cubana Resort medley stableford on Saturday, 12 April, with 36 points when heavy rain the morning sent many scurrying for their comfort blankets.

Next best was Nathaniel Beverley (11) on 34 points.

Afternoon player Stephen Kimber took the putt from afar on 1 and the pins were shared by Joe Street on 5, Dave Rosser on 8 and Ashton Herbert nailed it to 45cm for a tap-in on 15. Daryl Wall chomped the pizza voucher on 13 and Peter Farrell collected the $30 Pro Pin on the last.

The women played a fourball best ball stableford on Wednesday, 9 April, when Suzanne O’Donnell and Lisa Guest combined nicely for 41 points and the dance of domination.

Hot on their heels were Shayne Scott and Kay McGoldrick who carded 40 points to be runners-up on a countback from Lyn Vidler and Kerry Naylor.

Nearest the pins on the 8th were claimed by Deidre Fletcher, Marilyn McNally and Bryony Brownlie while Lisa Guest saluted on 13.

Ann Antcliff bowed to the crowd, taking the $47 Pro Pin on 18.

Grafton’s Ron Sommer (25) squeaked home for a win on countback, posting 39 points in the Cubana Resort medley stableford on Tuesday, 8 April.

Runner-up was Ashton Herbert (7) who birdied 2 and 17 for a solid 73 off the bat.

Sommer also won the pin on 5, while Kai Burkinshaw was closest on 7, Robert Dan on 15, and Nev Newman went the double winning the 8th and the 13th for a pizza to go.

Ashton Herbert collected his first Pro Pin – $45.

The club’s Div 2 and 3 sides were at home in the Mid North Coast men’s pennant competition on Sunday, 13 April – and it wasn’t happy hunting.

Sawtell defeated the top Nambucca outfit three matches to two, with Graham Watson and Ashton Herbert securing victories for the hosts.

The strong Div 3 squad also hit a speed bump, going down 3-2 to Kempsey, with Joe Street and Dave Rosser securing Ws for The Island.

Div 4 had another bye and will be fanging for fury in the season run home.

Spots are still available in the 36-hole Easter Bowl medley presented by Toyota Genuine Service on Saturday and Sunday, 19-20 April.

This will be followed by the second round of the NIV Golf series on ANZAC Day.

Catchya on The Island if the river doesn’t grab you first.

By Chris KNIGHT

