Nambucca Heads UHA fundraising champions donate to Macksville Hospital

RAISING money through weekly bingo games, the Nambucca Heads branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) has continued its tradition of fundraising, with more than $20,000 to be presented to Macksville District Hospital from the last financial year.

The announcement at its annual general meeting last week follows another year of incredible accomplishments, with $20,295 donated in the 2021-22 financial year, which purchased medical equipment.



A small, but dedicated team of volunteers work hard each year to fundraise, staging raffles, collecting community contributions and hosting UHA Bingo every Wednesday at the Nambucca RSL Club.

Michelle O’Keefe, president of Nambucca Heads UHA, told News Of The Area, “it’s such a good feeling knowing that we can help raise money and make a difference.

“On top of that, it is also about being involved with such a wonderful lot of people, along with a magnificent charity such as the UHA,” he said.

“We have many regular players that have been coming along to play bingo and supporting us and the hospital for many years, and while we usually have a pretty good roll up coming along each Wednesday morning, we would dearly love to see more people.

“At the end of the day, more players means more money, and those extra dollars equate to more donations to the Macksville District Hospital.”

The UHA’s North Eastern regional representative and newly-appointed UHA executive treasurer Dee Hunter congratulated the team for its outstanding achievements throughout the year, which included hosting a regional UHA conference for the very first time.

“All the volunteers worked hard to help pull together the conference in a short space of time, it was a superhuman effort from them all, alongside their continued fundraising support of Macksville District Hospital,” said Dee.

“Their commitment is unwavering and each year they make such a significant impact to hospital resources and the community’s well-being.”

Michelle expressed heartfelt gratitude to the executive committee members, UHA branch members, and the Nambucca community for their unwavering support in the successful fundraising endeavours.

“We look forward to writing out another cheque to the Macksville District Hospital soon and I would like to thank the regular bingo players and of course to the Nambucca RSL Club who help us host events,” she said.

At the meeting Michelle O’Keefe was returned to the position of president alongside Keith Parkin agreeing to another year as treasurer, assisted by Jo Parsons.

Tracey Seubert will start her first term as branch secretary, with Maureen Novis re-elected as vice-president and Margaret Fitch will continue as patron.

Anyone wishing to help out or join the ranks of the Nambucca Heads UHA branch can attend the Nambucca RSL Club on a Wednesday from 10.30am and talk to Michelle, or email uhanambucca@gmail.com

By Andrea FERRARI