Nambucca Heads Women’s Bowling Club



2025 WOMEN’S Major Pairs Champions

A competitive match was played on Tuesday 25th February to determine the 2025 Women’s Major Pairs Championship at Nambucca.

It was a terrific match with club legend Gloria Richardson and her very competent partner Sandra Seckold against another holder of many titles in Manor Smith, and Lisa Barry, in her first year of playing.

The game was played in great spirits and we all enjoyed Lisa’s energy and spirit she brings to games at our club.

Many ends continually changed with who was holding shot and who could knock out a shot bowl.

Gloria and Sandra won the first 6 ends and lead 9-0 until Manor and Lisa gained 4 shots over 2 ends. With the teams over the next 6 ends gaining multiple shots, the score got to 15-10 on 13 ends. Though Team Gloria was ahead the whole match, each end was hard fought and showcased some great bowling by all the ladies.

Eventually it was a victory to Gloria and Sandra 24-14, winning 6 of the 20 ends played. Each lady should be very pleased with how they bowled, and the good number of spectators really enjoyed watching the match. Congratulations ladies. Fins up!!!

By Nerida BLACKFORD