Nambucca Macksville VIEW Club enjoy big month of fundraising



THE NAMBUCCA Macksville Evening VIEW Club had a very busy and successful December raising funds for their seven Learning for Life Students.

Their December ‘Off with the Faeries’ meeting was a fabulous, fun filled way to end the year, enjoyed by 20 guests as well as members from Nambucca River VIEW Club and Urunga VIEW Club.



“We had forty faeries in attendance at the Macksville Ex-Services Club,” said Michelle Walker, Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club.

“It was here that the first raffle was drawn, with Kay Waters taking out first prize which was a dinner voucher valued at $200 for Anchors Wharf, plus champagne and chocolates.

“Second prize was a lovely hamper won by Wallis Cummings and third prize was a pie maker which Sheryl Page took home.”

On 14 December the VIEW Club held their Christmas Street stall, which also included a raffle for a $50 Foodworks voucher.

“This was drawn on the day and won by Pam from Macksville.”

Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club will have their first dinner meeting on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Macksville Ex-Services Club at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

Meetings will continue on the first Wednesday of every month thereafter.

“It’s always a great night and you’ll receive a two course meal for $30.00,” Michelle said.

“If you are interested in coming along or would like some more information please call Michelle on 0406 052 475.”