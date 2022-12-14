Nambucca River Bridge Club

ALTHOUGH our numbers were down, due to illness, accidents, vacation and family issues, our members still enjoyed an afternoon of bridge, food and fun during our Saturday Christmas function.

A very joyous afternoon was had by all those that could attend and our sympathy goes out to our members that couldn’t attend.

Thanks to Amber and Stephen Fox for doing the decorations and to all members for providing the great food.

This week we played twice.

Our Thursday session was another draw for first place.

Stuart and Jennifer Thorne tied with Stephen and Amber Fox with 52.50 percent and getting a massive 0.16 masterpoints.

They were followed up by a tie for third by Daphne Priestley and John Buganey tied with Colin Denney and Pete Rundle who got 50.00 percent.

The Saturday Christmas function was won by John Buganey and Daphne Priestley tied with Jennifer and Stuart Thorne (perhaps a swab test might be required on this pair), with 52.50 percent and a very generous 0.16 masterpoints.

Also this week Jenny and Stuart Thorne and Amber and Stephen Fox had success whilst playing at Coffs Bridge Club.

Please take care over this festive season.

By John BUGANEY