Nambucca River Bridge Club

OUR club continues to play each Thursday and recently we sent a team of four to the regional finals at Port Macquarie.

They said the competition was fierce, as was expected, and whilst not winning, they performed better than other local teams from this area.

This week we also held a Melbourne Cup event hosted by the Buganey”s and the winners of the cards on the day, were Gayle Keenan and Gillian Buganey tied with Stephen Fox and Amber Fox with 57.41%.

On Thursday, the winners were John Buganey and John Stimpson with 77.50%. The greatest percentage in our club’s short history.

Anyone wishing to have an honest, ethical and friendly game of bridge can contact Gillian on 0412 654 225.

Come along for a great afternoon of serious bridge, and stay for the friendly atmosphere after the game.

Free lessons are available if requested.

By John BUGANEY