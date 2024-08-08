Nambucca Roosters finish regular season in style



THE Nambucca Roosters hosted the Coffs Comets on Sunday at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads in the last game of the regular Group 2 Season.

The Roosters were also celebrating their ‘Women in League’ round.

Although there was no women’s tackle game on the program, the women’s team ran onto the paddock with the first grade team to signify the importance the Nambucca Roosters place on the role of women in the sport.

The Comets under 18s team forfeited, so it was a two game program, firsts and reserves, that drew a respectably large crowd to Coronation Park.

Although both first grade teams sit at opposite ends of the ladder and the home side was assured a finals berth, the Roosters had lost their last two games, their only losses this season, and were determined to get back into winning form before playing finals football.

The Comets had gone down hard to the Roosters in their last meeting and were determined to finish their season on a positive note.

The game opened with all the expected fire and, with weather conditions perfect for footy, both sides were able to keep handling errors under control and quick movement of the ball became a feature of the game.

Nambucca’s Jay Melrose crossed the line with just five minutes on the clock for the first of what would be a swag of tries for him.

The conversion by Toby Batten took the score to 6-0.

Ten minutes after his first points, Melrose scored again.

With frustration seeming to creep into the Comets game, penalties got the Roosters into prime field position.

With a little over 20 minutes played in the half, Dane Saunders added to the points tally for his team.

At his point it was hard to find a negative in the Roosters game.

Tyronne Roberts-Davis was reading the defence and able to get the ball past them with an ability that improved as the game went on.

Zac Johnson, Greg Davis and Tyreece Sines were able to take the ball up with strong runs that sucked up defenders, getting the ball into a position where Logan Jones, Dane Saunders and Jay Melrose could capitalise on the top field position and out step their opponents.

With ten minutes left in the first half and Coffs yet to find points, Melrose went over for his third try.

With five minutes left before the break the Comets tried their most adventurous play yet, switching the direction of attack with a long pass that hit its mark before the home side could get their defence back in place.

The Comet’s Marty Ferguson scored to open his side’s account at last.

The half finished with both teams having players sent to the bin.

In the dying seconds of play, Nambucca’s Beau Langford scored a try off the back of Logan Jones slipping out of three tackles before offloading to Langford.

The half time score was 22-6.

The home side began the second half in style, with Tyreece Sines recovering the ball from a botched Comets intercept and scoring under the posts with just two minutes gone.

Batten dispatched the conversion to take the score to 28-6.

Three minutes later Coffs answered with a try of their own from Patrick Carey, with Jett McCarthy kicking the conversion.

The home side responded within six minutes when Roberts-Davis chip kicked over the head of the Coffs defence, out paced them to the ball and scored under the posts.

Batten’s conversion furthered the Roosters’ lead to 34-12.

The Comets just kept coming however, and Lewis Hall crossed the line with 26 minutes to play.

The Roosters kick-chase proved to be exceptional, and Dwayne Roberts Jarrett, brought up from the under 18s on debut, produced incredible speed to put pressure on the Comets backs, forcing an error.

The resulting field position set up a Rave Brazier try, also making his first grade debut.

The visitors’ woes continued when, with just under ten minutes left on the clock, Roberts-Davis outran his opponents to get the ball to Jack Margetts for a try.

Another Batten conversion extended Nambucca’s lead to 44-18.

The real nail in the coffin came just five minutes later.

Khan Jarrett received the ball at the end of a classy attacking team play to score, converted by Batten.

In the closing minutes of the game Brazier crossed for his second try to close out the game.

The final score was 56-18 in the Roosters’ favour.

The reserve grade game was played with as much passion and determination from both sides as you will ever see in a game of rugby league.

This crowd-pleaser had everything and finished with one Coffs player and two Roosters in the bin.

The home side came out on top in an epic battle, winning 14-10 and earning a place in the finals.

While the Roosters women’s tackle side are out of finals contention after an impressive season, the reserve grade head to Grafton on Saturday 10 August to play Sawtell in an elimination semi final.

The under 18s travel to Sawtell on Sunday 11 August to take on South Grafton.

On Sunday 18 August the Roosters will host a major semi final against either Woolgoolga or Sawtell with the winner gaining a Grand Final berth.

By Mick BIRTLES