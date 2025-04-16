Nambucca Roosters get creative to kick goals off the field



THE Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Football Club is proving that bringing a community together goes far beyond what happens on the football field.

In a bid to raise funds for their club and strengthen ties with local supporters, the club is embracing a range of fun and family-friendly events, with a strong focus on connection and community spirit.

Last Saturday, the Roosters hosted a wildly entertaining Crab Race event at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club, drawing a crowd of all ages.

The afternoon featured light-hearted games for kids between races, with the main event being the hotly contested crab races where some of the district’s finest mud crabs scuttled to the finish line in pursuit of thoroughbred crustacean glory.

The event was a resounding success, combining laughter and friendly competition, all in the name of supporting the Nambucca Roosters RLFC and its future.

Building on that momentum, the Roosters are now inviting the community to test their brainpower at the upcoming Nambucca Roosters Trivia Night, also to be held at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club on Saturday, 26 April, with a 7:00pm start.

Tables are $100 each, seating up to 10 people, making it the perfect night out for families, friends, or local businesses.

The night will feature four rounds of trivia with fun activities between rounds, plus prizes for the winning team and lucky door giveaways.

Call 6568 6288 for more information.

By Mick BIRTLES