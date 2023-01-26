Nambucca Roosters optimistic about the 2023 season

A LITTLE over twelve months ago the Nambucca Roosters RLFC did what many said could not be done and re-raised their senior teams to enter the Group 2 competition for the first time since 2018.

The Roosters got through the season with some pleasing results and even got their Reserve Grade side into the final series.

Now, with doubts about their future behind them, the Nambucca Roosters have begun pre season training for the 2023 season with optimism and focus and there is a good feeling at Coronation Park looking forward.

President of the Nambucca Roosters RLFC, Peter Bellden told News Of The Area, “Our goal is for first grade to play finals footy and to host a final would be considered a bonus.

“We are aiming to be competitive across all five teams and strongly want to have a successful ladies tackle team in their inaugural season.

“We will not judge our success with just wins but by how structurally solid and competitive our teams are.

“We also aim to ensure our financial stability and are very pleased that we have been able to attract more sponsors this year and maintain our great sponsors from last year,” Peter said.

News Of The Area also spoke to the equally optimistic first grade coach, Warwick Jones, who said, “With the certainty of our place in the comp this year we have had a smoother start to the season and we are focusing on our match fitness as a priority.

“We are also targeting certain players for specific positions and we are very happy with how that is working out.

“Last year our focus was rebuilding a good culture at the Roosters and we feel we achieved that.

“This year, with that culture established, there is a great vibe in the club, we know the direction we are going and all of us are excited about the 2023 season.”

By Mick BIRTLES