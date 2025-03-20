Nambucca Roosters to play trial matches at home this weekend



THE Nambucca Roosters will hit the field for the first time in 2025 this Saturday, 22 March.

The women’s tackle team will take on the Sawtell Panthers and the senior men will do battle with Laurieton, in trial games to prepare the squads for the upcoming Group 2 season.

Although the Roosters are a few players down due to injuries from representative duties, Nambucca fans will have a chance to see how their team is shaping up to defend their title as Group 2 Premiers.

The Roosters women’s tackle side will be looking to put an edge on the form that led them to a strong finish in the 2024 season.

“They have trained extremely well over the past few weeks and are very keen to have a game and bond as a team on Saturday,” women’s tackle coach Garren Stig told News Of The Area.

“We will also use the game as an opportunity for our new girls to show us what they can do under match conditions.”

All of the action will be at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads.

The women’s game will kick off at 2:00pm and the men’s game at 3:15pm.

Entry will be by gold coin donation.

Canteen and bar facilities will be available.

By Mick BIRTLES