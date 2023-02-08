Nambucca RSL Snooker Club calls for juniors to take up the game

THE centuries-old game of snooker is alive and well in the Nambucca Valley thanks to the enthusiastic members of the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club.

In an era where younger members of our community are becoming less physically active and there is concern about the long periods our youth devote to ‘screen time’, the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club is recommending that younger folk take up playing snooker.

The President of the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club, Mitch Gorrick, told News Of The Area, “Snooker is a compelling and addictive sport that promotes coordination and concentration and also has a competitive aspect that is a lot of fun.

“It is a game that so many have not considered playing and we want to let people know that it is for everyone and we are particularly keen to see young people take up snooker as it is something they will continue to enjoy for their whole life.”

The Nambucca RSL Snooker Club meets on the second floor of the Nambucca Heads RSL Club and Mitch points out that it is well away from the poker machines and bars of the club and management of the Nambucca Heads RSL Club Ltd advise that juniors are more than welcome in that part of the club building.

“The snooker tables used by the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club are the best in the region,” Mitch said.

The Nambucca RSL Snooker Club boasts a player that represents at the highest level of the sport.

Terry Jenner is a former State Champion and is still very active on the snooker circuit.

Members of the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club concur that having Terry serves as motivation and inspiration and is a draw card for those wishing to learn about the game from the best players.

Every Saturday morning at 10:00 am in the Nambucca Heads RSL Club there is a structured competition that is handicapped so whatever level a player is at, they can enjoy the competitive aspects of the game.

In the future the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club is also hoping to commence junior tournaments.

Each Wednesday morning at 10:00 am there is a more informal gathering of snooker club members where they share tips and techniques and enjoy social interaction with other snooker players.

If you want to know more about the Nambucca RSL Snooker Club email Mitch Gorrick at mitchrg@bigpond.com.

By Mick BIRTLES