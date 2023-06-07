Nambucca Strikers take on Northern Storm Chasers in Women’s Over 30’s competition

THE Nambucca Strikers took to the field against the Northern Storm Chasers on Thursday night, 1 June at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park in the Women’s over 30’s competition.

It seemed nothing was going to be easy for Nambucca Strikers, only able to field a team of ten players due to a spate of injuries.

What eventuated was an awesome display of courage and heart from all players from both teams.

Northern Storm Chasers tried relentlessly to crack the Nambucca Strikers defence but the persistence of the Nambucca backline held them out.

Although it was difficult for Nambucca Strikers to get into the opposition half their forwards did break away on quite a few occasions, only to have no real backup available due to the extremely tired legs of the midfield players.

The result was a scoreless draw which put a smile on everyone’s face.

A group photo at the end of the game summed it all up with everyone wishing that all our remaining games were just as close and as full of camaraderie.

By Carolyn BLACKADDER