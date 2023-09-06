Nambucca Strikers women knocked out in semi-finals

THE Nambucca Strikers women were knocked out of the Women’s Division Two elimination final, going down 3-0 to a skilful and committed Woolgoolga Wildcats last Saturday.

Nambucca didn’t have any answers to the power house display from the visitors, who dominated all facets of the play across the park.

Deflated Strikers coach Rhys Jones didn’t have any answers for the loss.

“Woopi just came out of the blocks meaning business, they ran us around the park.

“They wanted the game more than us.

“Going into half time1-0 down was a bit of a relief as we were still in the fight, however the Wildcats turned up the heat and put on two more extra goals to end the Strikers’ season.

“Woolgoolga are a very good football side, they are probably the most skilful in the league, you can’t give them any room – they take their chances.”

Woolgoolga’s Tashama Mackie was left to run and caused no end of trouble for the Strikers’ back four, as did Emily Hamse, who scored a great individual goal late in the game.

“Woolgoolga are a well balanced team who is coached well by Craig Bennett, and the only team to beat the Strikers twice in the league this season,” Jones said.

The Strikers went one step further than last season in reaching the finals and enjoyed being top of the league for long periods until they were plagued by injuries.

Coach Jones reflected on the season of progression.

“It was a season in which the team worked hard and a top four place was rewarded for that effort.

“We punched above our weight and surprised a lot of teams in the division.

“The team will have a rest now over the summer, and will come back eager to do better next season.”

