Nambucca Strikers Women’s team extends lead in Division Two

THE Nambucca Strikers women’s team solidified their position at the top of Division Two with an impressive 2-0 win against the Coffs United Lionesses at Coronation Park last weekend.

Rhys Jones, the coach of the Nambucca Strikers, provided valuable insights into the match.

Jones acknowledged the challenge that lay ahead for his team, considering their loss in the previous week and the excellent form of the Coffs United Lionesses following their commanding 4-0 victory over Boambee.

“The Strikers were under no illusion that a tough game awaited them,” he said.

After a slow start, Nambucca gradually took control of the midfield, catching Coffs United off guard with their swift counterattacks.

The match was closely contested throughout the first half, with the advantage slightly leaning towards the Strikers.

In the second half, Nambucca further strengthened their defence to counter any tactical changes made by the Coffs United team.

The breakthrough came when a fantastic buildup on the left side found Allie Hancock in a favourable position in the middle.

Hancock skillfully evaded two Coffs United defenders and comfortably slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

This goal opened up the game for Nambucca.

Later, a well-placed free kick from Alex Habgood allowed midfield dynamo Lily Woodward to run onto the ball and make it 2-0.

“It was a good win for the home side.

“Our patience and reactive style of play proved successful on the day,” commented Coach Jones.

He praised the team’s solid defensive performance, highlighting their ability to counter every tactical change made by the opposition.

“Every player contributed to this victory, which is incredibly satisfying.”

Looking ahead, the Nambucca Strikers will be hosting Sawtell on Saturday, May 27 at Coronation Park, with kick-off scheduled for 2:15 PM.

Supporters can anticipate another exciting clash as the Strikers aim to maintain their position at the top of Division Two.

By David WIGLEY