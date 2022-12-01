Nambucca students send off school in style

NAMBUCCA Heads High School (NHHS) held their Year 12 Formal on Thursday 18 November at River View Island.

“Our young adults certainly looked amazing in their outfits.



“We were very blessed with a stunning evening allowing some beautiful photos in a spectacular setting,” said Annette Welsh, Administration Support Staff, Nambucca Heads High School.

Parents, families and friends enjoyed a wonderful evening celebrating the students’ thirteen years of schooling.

Year Advisor Mrs Danielle Bowen who had supported the students for six years, made a beautiful speech thanking the students for being a great group of kids during their time at NHHS.

“We wish them all well for their future, whatever that may look like,” said Annette.

“A number of students have had an early offer to several different universities.

“One boy has a contract with Sydney Olympic Football Club playing in the u/20’s NSW NPL Men’s Competition and another is travelling to Toowoomba to attend university and play rugby league in the Hasting Deering Colts U/21 squad.

“Some great starts already.”