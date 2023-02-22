Nambucca swimmers excel at Queensland Sprint Championships

TWO Nambucca Heads swimmers have excelled at the recent Queensland Sprint Championships in Brisbane.

Nambucca Heads Swimming Club members Caleb Daykin and Rekkii Byrne both had top meets.

Daykin was 1st in the 16 years 50m butterfly, 5th in the 16 years 50m backstroke, 6th in the open 50m backstroke, and 10th in the open 50m butterfly.

Byrne was 4th in the open 50m breaststroke.

The Nambucca swimmers were part of the Swimming North Coast team who took part in the Queensland Sprint Championships held on 11-12 February at Chandler Pool.

26 swimmers in total swam in 89 events, with four clubs represented.

Most of the events had over 100 competitors and some had over 200 competitors.

Freya Meade from the Maclean Manta Rays came 4th in the 12 years 50m breaststroke.

Jack Leeson from Coffs Harbour came 7th in the 16 years 50m butterfly.

Coco Becker came 8th in the 11 years 50m backstroke and 9th in the 50m butterfly.

By Aiden BURGESS