Nambucca teen enters Cowper race as Independent



NAMBUCCA Heads teenager Zeke Daley has officially registered as an Independent candidate for Cowper in the 2025 Federal Election.

In a statement to media, Mr Daley said he brings a “fresh, community-driven voice” to the region’s political conversation.



Noting that he is not aligned to any political party or beholden to big donors, Mr Daley said he is standing for Cowper with a simple message: “It’s time for everyday locals to take the lead”.

“I’m taking a stand because I’ve seen how young people are left behind,” said Mr Daley, 18.

“The choices made today will directly impact the future that young people like me will have to live with.

“I’m not here to promise the world, but to represent the Cowper constituents – to bring their voices into the room where decisions are made.”

Born and raised in Nambucca Heads, Mr Daley told NOTA he has seen firsthand the challenges facing regional communities, from housing affordability and poor telephone and internet service to youth mental health and under-resourced local services.

He said his campaign is built on genuine engagement, grassroots action, and a strong commitment to listening and learning from the people of Cowper.

“I want politics to be something people feel they can trust again,” he said.

“It’s time to bring transparency and diversity to Canberra – not just lining the pockets of the big corporations and forgetting about the everyday Australians.”

Mr Daley’s website currently hosts policy statements on education and youth crime.

“The current education system is outdated with its system rooted in a model from the industrial revolution in the 20th century with standardised testing and rote learning,” his education policy reads.

“It does not meet the needs of the 21st century workplace nor the current cohort of students with many students becoming disengaged.

“There needs to be a shift in this area.

“The current public education system is also underfunded, particularly in regional areas where there is a lack of choice, leading to further issues.”