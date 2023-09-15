Nambucca Valley Arts Council to hold Biennial Art Exhibition

THE Nambucca Valley Arts Council will be holding its 2023 Biennial Art Exhibition from Sunday 24 September 2023 to Sunday 1 October.



The Official Opening and preview is on Saturday 23 September from 7.00 pm, with the event launched by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM.

Drinks and light supper will be provided.

Admission is $10 at the door.

The daily entrance fee is $5.00, with children going free.

The Major prize in the Exhibition is $1,000, with total prizes over $7,000.